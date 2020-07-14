Iron Bowl allegiances don’t factor into what happens inside the Fitness Center of Lilburn this summer.
Brad Lester, a former Auburn running back, trains current Alabama running back Najee Harris on a near daily basis through Lester’s company, Athletes Elite Performance, and treats the Crimson Tide star the same as he does his close to 60 active clients. Others make a big deal out of the Auburn-Alabama rivalry in the training facility, but not the two involved.
“Najee’s a good kid,” said Lester, a Parkview grad. “He works hard. I give him the best treatment I can possibly give.”
Harris, a California native, rents an Airbnb in the area so he can train with Lester, who he first met at last year’s Iron Bowl game, won by the Tigers in Auburn.
“After (the Iron Bowl) last year, players were running on the field to celebrate and I saw (Harris) walking off the field with his head down,” Lester said. “I spoke to him, and said, ‘You probably don’t know me. I used to play here. You’re one of the best running backs I’ve seen play. Keep your head up.' That gave him a different energy, a different spirit at the time. We kept in touch on Twitter after that.”
That led to a working relationship between the two this summer, allowing Harris to get intense training while the COVID-19 pandemic keeps him away from Alabama’s campus. He is part of a summer group with Lester that includes NFL running back Chris Carson, a Parkview grad who has trained with Lester since he entered high school, 2020 NFL Draft pick Xavier McKinney and current Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson. Prized Auburn running back recruit Tank Bigsby trained with Lester earlier this year, and new Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley is supposed to join in next week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.