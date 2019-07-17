Indiana University East women’s basketball announced the signing this week of former Buford standout Zikaya Wright.
The 5-foot-11 center played the past two seasons at Chattanooga State (Tenn.) Community College, averaging 4.9 points and 9.5 rebounds as a sophomore for a team that went 21-9 and made the NJCAA district finals. She also started for a 20-win team as a college freshman.
Wright won a state title as a Buford senior.
"Z will bring experience to the post spot for us," IU East head women’s coach Tiffani Selhorst said. "She is very strong and will help us on the boards as well as attacking from the high post."