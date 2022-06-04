As the No. 2 seed, the Georgia Bulldogs made their first NCAA baseball tournament appearance since 2019, and they aimed to put their recent postseason struggles in the rearview mirror with a good showing in the Chapel Hill Regional this weekend.
Coming into the weekend, Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin mentioned that the Bulldogs would be “As healthy as we’re gonna get.” The Bulldogs lineup added some much-needed depth with redshirt senior third baseman Josh McAllister and sophomore catcher Fernando Gonzalez coming back from injury.
On Friday night, the Bulldogs faced a red-hot Virginia Commonwealth University team riding a 15-game winning streak. Knowing the importance of Game 1 in a regional, Georgia called upon workhorse junior Jonathan Cannon to contend with the Rams' stout lineup. However, Georgia proved it is impossible to win with inconsistent play on both sides of the ball.
Despite facing Cannon on the mound, the No. 3-seeded Rams rode an impressive offensive performance to an 8-1 victory. The night for the Rams started with singles from first baseman Tyler Locklear and right fielder Logan Amiss, that set the table for a three-run blast from shortstop Connor Hujsak to put VCU on top 3-0 in the top of the first. A leadoff walk for Bulldog senior centerfielder fielder Ben Anderson gave the Bulldogs offense an opportunity to chip into the deficit. A flyout to right field ended the Bulldog scoring threat in the first inning. The Rams continued to terrorize bulldog pitching as Locklear extended the VCU lead to 4-0 with an RBI double in the top of the second.
Cannon kept the Rams from inflicting any further damage by stranding the bases loaded. The Bulldogs remained scoreless in the bottom of the second inning, failing to capitalize on a leadoff double from second baseman Cory Acton. The Bulldog deficit continued to grow in the top of the third after a solo shot from Rams catcher Jacob Selden gave VCU a 5-0 advantage in the top of the third.
With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, the Bulldogs called on redshirt sophomore transfer from Mississippi State Davis Rokose with the hopes of stopping the bleeding. Rokose would strand VCU runners at first and second. The Rams' relentless offensive approach continued in the top of the fifth with an RBI double from third baseman Ben Nippolt that ballooned the VCU lead to 6-0. Georgia would avoid further damage thanks to a leaping grab from second baseman Acton to end the top half of the fifth. A two-out infield single for Georgia leftfielder senior Connor Tate followed by a walk for fellow senior Chaney Rogers looked to give the Bulldogs a promising scoring chance, but Ram pitcher Chase Hungate wiggled his way out of trouble. The Bulldogs remained scoreless after five innings.
After pair of solo home runs for the Rams, the rout was on for VCU as the Rams led 8-0 heading to the bottom of the seventh. A solo home run for senior shortstop Cole Tate would finally put the Bulldogs on the board cutting the deficit to seven at 8-1 after seven innings. Georgia continued its night of missed opportunities stranding runners at first and third in the eighth inning. The Bulldogs also stranded runners at second and third in the ninth, falling 8-1.
Friday marked the first time since 2011 that the Bulldogs lost in the opening game of a regional. Georgia will now face Hofstra in an elimination game Saturday at 1 p.m. The broadcast can be found on ESPN Plus.
