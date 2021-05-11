The Collins Hill football program will host the inaugural Taylor Heinicke Collins Hill Football Golf Tournament on July 12 at Bear’s Best Golf Course in Suwanee.
The event, a fundraiser for the Eagles’ football program, is named in honor of Heinicke, a quarterback with the NFL’s Washington Football Team. Heinicke will have his Collins Hill jersey retired during a luncheon after the tourney, which begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
The cost is $125 per golfer and sponsorship packages also are available. For more information, contact head coach Lenny Gregory at 678-414-6420, email to Collinshillfb@gmail.com or contact Chuck Daughtry at 770-337-7002 or creek@bellsouth.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.