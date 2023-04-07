Retired Gwinnett County Public Schools teacher and coach John D. Williams, a Dacula native and sixth-generation Gwinnettian, makes frequent trips to the Dominican Republic, where he taught for 16 years, with donations of essential items, as well as large loads of coveted sports equipment. The former Dacula and Parkview educator is known as “Profe Williams” to the Dominicans, who call baseball “Sugar Ball.”
Williams chronicles his visits to the Dominican Republic with a diary for the Daily Post. His latest is titled "In Search of the Perfect Pley (Field)."
How appropriate to be in the Dominican Republic for the opening day of the Major Leagues. It was only three weeks ago I traveled to the sunny hamlet of Northport, Florida to see the Atlanta Braves versus the Dominican Republic in an exhibition game before the World Baseball Classic. My hometown Braves were spanked 9-0 by the Dominicans, who were led by veterans Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano. On paper, the Dominican roster was stacked, however, as you know we don’t play the game on paper. It is played on a green grass field.
In the WBC, the Dominican team ran out of both timely hitting and good pitching. They lost to the semifinalist Venezuela who lost to Team USA, who lost to Japan in the World Championship. The only winners as I see it would be the food and beverage vendors in Marlin Stadium who would normally be selling coffee on Calle Ocho.
I digress to the present trip to the Dominican Republic. As you may remember, I travel to the DR each year to visit my wife’s family. This year was a special trip to celebrate my father-in-law’s 100th birthday. Don Cesar Lopez was born March 29, 1923. He was a furniture maker and construction supervisor. During the 1960s, during political upheaval in the DR, he took his family one by one to New York City, in order to make a better life for his family. He did everything legally. I will say all that, to tell you the premise of my trip.
I decided to combine mission work with the birthday celebration trip. So, I began to pack boxes of used baseball equipment for the Dominican baseball youth leagues. I usually pack four batting helmets, a set of catcher’s gear, 24 baseballs, two dozen tennis balls, four bats, 20 uniform jerseys and pants along with a scorebook and some hats. It is what I call a Dominican starter kit. At the end of the week, I issued eight boxes with each box assisting around 75 kids per league. In total, we helped over 600 kids who did not have any equipment the week before. Sometimes I add gloves when I have extras: hint, hint.
Every day since the big celebration of the 100 years of Cesar Lopez, I have ventured out of my comfort zone to discover new leagues. This week I found five new leagues out in the middle of nowhere. It is a great feeling to see the eyes of a young 7-year-old player receiving a glove for the first time in their life. All in all, it was a very successful trip.
Remember there is no limit to how much can be accomplished if it doesn’t matter who gets the credit.
I will still be in search of the perfect pley (field)…until the summer.
Special thanks to The Rotary Club of Sugarloaf, John Brown and Tommy Mosseau for providing the shipping funds. Also, thanks to all who donated their used sports equipment.
