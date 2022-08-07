Retired Gwinnett County Public Schools teacher and coach John D. Williams, a Dacula native and sixth-generation Gwinnettian, makes frequent trips to the Dominican Republic, where he taught for 16 years, with donations of essential items, as well as large loads of coveted sports equipment. The former Dacula and Parkview educator is known as “Profe Williams” to the Dominicans, who call baseball “Sugar Ball.”
Williams will chronicle this summer’s visit with a diary for the Daily Post.
As we left you last week, we were still searching for the perfect playa. Now we are back in the friendly confines of our tiny Hamlet of Bethlehem, Georgia. As one looks back at all that transpired during the three-week stint in the Dominican Republic, you realize just how much can be accomplished if it does not matter who gets the credit.
This is very true about life. As we finished our trip, we left literally nothing off the table. Mercy and I made sure the last two boxes of school supplies, which arrived two days before we left, were delivered to a very needy public elementary school. We love to work with and develop partnerships with people who have a passion for helping young people grow into productive citizens.
I followed up with La Liga Tito Giambi in the small town of Licey de la Vega. This league received a batting tunnel courtesy of the Carson-Newman University baseball program. Coach Tito asked my permission to install it in his backyard with a roof over it. Mercy and I approved because of our trust and confidence in Tito. Only time will tell.
Tito’s league is very active in the Cibao Region of the Dominican. The Cibao is the central agricultural valley of the island. Tito always gives us great veggies from his conuco. A conuco is a small garden spot where a plethora of vegetables can be produced.
Now back to baseball. I had shipped two boxes of baseball equipment to Liga Tito earlier this year. He had saved the boxes to issue when I was present. He brought the boxes to the field to issue the equipment with me as a witness. He gave each kid a pair of pants courtesy of Hebron Christian Academy. I gave everyone a writing utensil (pen) to each kid (courtesy of Ebenezer Church), and they were so appreciative.
I returned to our home base of Moca for lunch. Rice, beans and chicken with fried plantains. I miss nothing about the American cuisine except French fried potatoes. Tito was heading to a tryout of Major League scouts in our home stadium of Moca.
Now as we wound down the trip, we realize how much we have here in America and how much others need our help. We are not here to enable rather to empower the youth and equip them with the tools and resources they need to succeed in a world which is stacked against them.
As I close with Big Papi’s Hall of Fame’s induction, he came from extreme poverty in Santo Domingo and made it to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He became the face of Dominican Baseball at a time where baseball was not viewed as the national pastime. He showed us all that with hard work and perseverance we can accomplish anything.
So, as we leave you for another season, we realize that we almost found the perfect playa. However, it is always up for debate. The perfect beach is always in the eye of the beholder.
Until next summer, hasta la playa bebe!
P.S. Quick shoutout to all coaches and leagues who donated this year. Coach Kristin Croteau at Jackson County was a huge contributor. Andre King from Loganville Christian Academy and Coach Steve O from Parkview Youth Baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.