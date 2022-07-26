Retired Gwinnett County Public Schools teacher and coach John D. Williams, a Dacula native and sixth-generation Gwinnettian, makes frequent trips to the Dominican Republic, where he taught for 16 years, with donations of essential items, as well as large loads of coveted sports equipment. The former Dacula and Parkview educator is known as “Profe Williams” to the Dominicans, who call baseball “Sugar Ball.”
Williams will chronicle this summer’s visit with a diary for the Daily Post.
As Week 3 arrived, Mercy and I headed for the small beach town of Las Terrenas on the northern peninsula of the Island in the Province of Samana that includes a giant bay. This bay is so large that President Teddy Roosevelt wanted to make it a US territory. We are so glad that the Senate did not approve it and the rest is history.
The Samana Bay is most famous for the Eastern Humpback whale sanctuary. Each year hundreds of females travel from Nova Scotia and Maine down the gulf stream to Samana Bay. They stay in the warm waters while giving birth to their new calves. This is a great tourist attraction from December through April. With all these 30-ton mammals swimming in the bay, it is no wonder the waters are so warm. I digress!
As we continued our trip, we checked into the hotel and headed directly to the beach. This beach was remarkably close to being the perfect playa. It had creamy colored sand, clear water and small waves. Jury is still out.
Next day, Mercy and I headed out the peninsula to visit three of our sports leagues. Our first stop was not originally planned however when we spoke to the coach, something told us to help. He told us that he did not have a field to practice with his players, so he usually meets with his players at the beach near our hotel. We met him at the beach at Las Terrenas. The coach we knew from another league that we helped a long time ago. William had 15 kids training in the sand on what might qualify as the perfect playa. We issued baseball pants, gloves, catcher’s gear, four helmets, brand new baseballs courtesy of Rawlings and four nice aluminum bats. The kids and Coach William were so appreciative. They gave us agua de coco — the water from coconuts. It was delicious! The team, not prompted by us, prayed over us and our safety. Something unheard of this day in time.
Next, we were off to the waterfall town of El Limon. We arrived at Estadio El Limon where we encountered our next league. They were ready and waiting for us when we arrived. We issued new baseballs, bats, catcher’s gear, jerseys and pants for the entire league. Mercy gave them the usual charla-speech about the importance of getting an education and having a back up plan in case baseball as a profession does not work out. The kids all agreed and listened with great intent.
We headed for a new league called La Guazara. We had never supported this league before. Glorisel was our contact — lots of positive energy. We headed out of the town of El Limon due south following Glorisel’s instructions. We found ourselves driving down this small dirt road. Suddenly, we found a pre-school with about 30 kids studying and playing games under a tin roof house in the terraza. The teacher happened to be the coach of the women’s softball team — coincidence? She hopped in our Honda Rent car and directed us to the Stadium at La Guarzara. As we headed down this tiny dirt road, we look at each other as if we were being hijacked to another dimension. We arrived at this brand-new stadium equipped with bathrooms with running water and practice hitting areas. It was a baseball center unlike any field in the DR in the middle of cow pastures.
The league consisted of 45 kids and a men’s and women’s softball team. This is about as rare as a cool spell in Georgia in August. We were amazed at the discipline these kids showed. Next, we issued baseballs, uniforms, bats, gloves, catcher’s gear and Bibles to the entire league. After Mercy gave them the Charla, we did the typical photo shoot on the field. Just as we were about to leave the coach asked one of the players to pray over us. He made a brief, however touching, prayer of thanksgiving to all who contributed to this league. They were so grateful!
We soon left and headed back to our beach resort. It is always nice to serve others while relaxing on vacation. At this point we believe that we found our perfect beach on this trip when we met with William and his crew. It was magical and a Godsend. We will continue to search for the perfect playa (beach) next week. Until then see you around like a doughnut.
