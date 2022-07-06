Retired Gwinnett County Public Schools teacher and coach John D. Williams, a Dacula native and sixth-generation Gwinnettian, makes frequent trips to the Dominican Republic, where he taught for 16 years, with donations of essential items, as well as large loads of coveted sports equipment. The former Dacula and Parkview educator is known as “Profe Williams” to the Dominicans, who call baseball “Sugar Ball.”
Williams will chronicle this summer’s visit with a diary for the Daily Post.
As I returned to the Dominican Republic in late June, I realized it is not as hot in the tropics as it was in my native Georgia. When I left Georgia, it was well over 100 degrees two days in a row, that’s consecutively for us educated people. While here in the tropics, it rarely gets above 90 and includes a slight breeze. The occasional tropical storm becomes a drought buster. As a matter of fact, certain places in the South could use a drought buster.
In order to bring everyone to speed, I will update you on my location and status of our sports leagues here in the Dominican Republic. Every summer my wife Mercy, who is a native of the Dominican Republic, and I ship school supplies, sports equipment, tennis shoes and clothes to be distributed by us to people that truly need them. We travel to places where no government or private agency will go and assist those in these impoverished areas. A starter baseball kit could include a bucket of new and used balls, four bats, a set of catcher’s gear, 20 baseball pants and jerseys, softballs, tennis balls, four gloves, four helmets, hats and socks. It is an awesome feeling to empower the youth with the physical equipment they need to succeed in life. As one can see, I have a passion for helping others.
My previous series were titled “In Search of The Perfect Mango" and "In Search Of The Perfect Coco.” As I contemplated the title for my new series, I was at a loss until I asked my wife Mercy, who suggested “In Search of The Perfect Playa (Beach). As we traveled around the island since 1985, we would go camping to many different beaches. We were always searching for the perfect playa. The beach was rated on sand color and consistency, wave action and ability to body surf or collect shells, and privacy. As you can tell we never found the perfect playa. Some have come close — thus this summer’s title came to life.
So far this week, we issued five boxes of sports equipment and three boxes of school supplies. The school supplies are distributed to public school educators through the church in Moca. Moca is a town of around 150,000 residents located in the center of the island. Mostly agricultural land however, like Gwinnett County and other metro counties, they are planting houses instead of crops. It is growing extremely fast. Soon we will have four Walmart-type stores. As my friend Dustin Wilbanks used to describe our local store Jumbo as a “Walmart on steroids.”
Last Friday I was able to visit a new pley, as the Dominicans call a baseball field, to assist a new baseball league. Upon arrival, the kids were warming up in the outfield much like any Little League in the States. After running some sprints, the manager summoned all 25 league members to the dugout. He introduced me and allowed me to give my charla. Charla is another word for lecture. My charla consisted of three basic points:
1. Maintain faith in God
2. Always obey your parents and respect everyone as your family — The Golden Rule
3. Get an education. Apply yourself in school. I stress to them that even if you make the big leagues, you could be injured tomorrow and lose it all. However, with an education you always have a back-up plan.
This league received a bucket of balls, four bats, 20 jerseys and 20 baseball pants, one set of catcher’s gear, four softballs, four gloves, two dozen tennis balls and various baseball caps.
All in all, it was a great day as I left, I knew I would return next year with coach friends in the States and provide more equipment and baseball clinics.
Until next week, I will continue to be in search for the perfect playa.
