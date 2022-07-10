Retired Gwinnett County Public Schools teacher and coach John D. Williams, a Dacula native and sixth-generation Gwinnettian, makes frequent trips to the Dominican Republic, where he taught for 16 years, with donations of essential items, as well as large loads of coveted sports equipment. The former Dacula and Parkview educator is known as “Profe Williams” to the Dominicans, who call baseball “Sugar Ball.”
Williams will chronicle this summer’s visit with a diary for the Daily Post.
As I continue this series in search of the perfect playa, I am reminded of the reader series we used as a child to help us read. I am dating myself in sharing the title of the series. See Spot run, see Spot run fast. See Spot run faster. As compared to see Johnny write, see Johnny write fast. See Johnny write very fast.
When one is confronted with a title and there was no beach to find this week, one is saddened. I spent the entire week issuing equipment and school supplies that I did not make time to look for the Perfect Playa! Helping my fellow Dominicans comes first.
Monday, I picked up a CR-V from Honda Rent Car to have some reliable wheels to go to the mountains or the beach. Tuesday, my wife and I ventured south to the Capital city of Santo Domingo, my home for 16 years. We visited my former school, The Carol Morgan School of Santo Domingo. It was founded by a missionary, Ms. Carol Morgan, in 1933 as an alternative school for Embassy and Missionary kids. The school will celebrate the 90 years in March. I hope I can attend.
The Carol Morgan School offered me the opportunity to teach full time in the Dominican Republic. Upon completing my student teaching at the school, they offered me a job teaching elementary physical education and coaching baseball. When I finished graduate school, I accepted the job.
When people ask me how did you get to the Dominican? I always answer Eastern Airlines. Now defunct through bankruptcy. I went to the Dominican as a single guy and came back to the States 16 years later with a family of four. I digress; however you would not be reading these wonderful articles had it not been for the Carol Morgan School taking a chance on this southern speaking country boy who happened to teach and coach baseball.
Wednesday, we returned from the Capital to Moca, our home base. Thursday, I took Mercy to the Salon de unas, (nail salon). Around 5:30 p.m., I took soccer uniforms to a group of Haitian soccer players. They were very appreciative of the uniforms. People do not realize there are more than 2 million Haitians living and working in the Dominican Republic. The Haitians do most of the manual labor in this country. Sound familiar?
Friday, I met a basketball team from San Luis, an impoverished area on the outskirts of the city. I gave them almost two sets of uniforms courtesy of Hebron Christian Academy. They were very appreciative that someone would think about their needs.
On Saturday, I went to the Stadium in Moca to watch prospects try out for the Major League Baseball. It is very interesting to watch the prospects when there are Major League scouts in the stands. As I watched these kids all week goofing off at practice then to see them serious as a heart attack on Saturday. It was a stark contrast.
You must wonder how does this relates to in search of the perfect playa? Well, I know that is a deep subject for such a shallow mind, however tomorrow Mercy and I will head north to our favorite beach resort. Still searching for the perfect playa. Until next week, we leave you with this thought. To quote the great Yogi Berra ”90 percent of baseball is half mental.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.