“The first thing I thought of was,’let the kids play.’”
Derek Nesbitt has decided to retire from pro hockey after 17 seasons and more than 1,000 games. His career began and ended on Gwinnett ice. In between, he won an ECHL championship and played in the AHL and Europe. Below are Nesbitt's thoughts on his decision.
“It’s such an old chirp. I remember the first time hearing it was to Brownie (the Gladiators former captain and ECHL Hall of Farmer Cam Brown) and you kind of chuckle at it. I remember thinking, ‘Man, I’d love for someone to say that to me one day.’
But to me, now it’s time to let the kids play. On multiple levels. Turning 40 on the last regular season game, I thought that was pretty cool. Not that I ever thought 40 was going to be a thing. I would never have decided at the beginning of a year. I felt really good to start the year but I know it could have been it. The biggest thing was not knowing after not playing the year before (due to COVID).
That was really the most nervous I’ve ever been to start a season. Because being 39 and having the year off. Knowing the game is getting better. Not better, it’s different. The speed of individual players is getting faster. Not that that ever bothered me because I knew I could keep up mentally, but I just didn’t know.
Either this is going to be really good or really bad. I didn’t know. It ended up being really good. I had a really good start.
The ECHL schedule takes a toll. On you. On your body. On your family — since that’s a thing now for me (with 4-year-old son, Declan, at home with his wife, Whitney). I hit a point I think where I really knew was March 2nd or 3rd. We had just got done the old leave Monday night for Norfolk, play Wednesday, Friday and Saturday in Norfolk, play Sunday afternoon in Charleston. And we won them all. I remember the bus ride, we grabbed food and had a couple beers on the bus. It didn’t last very long because everyone was tired.
But I don’t sleep as much as I probably should on the bus. I got home the next day. My wife works Mondays so I have Declan. I just remember that day not wanting to do anything. I physically couldn’t keep up with my almost 3-year-old. That was, to me, where we’re such selfish people. You can’t play at high levels at any sport or do it for this long if there’s not that bit of selfishness in you. And I was really upset that the selfishness for that couple minutes took away from my son. It wasn’t calculated. it just made me realize that’s not fair. That’s when I really had to say, ‘this could be it.’
I knew it would be a mid-season decision when it was time. I was having dinner with Bones (goaltender Sean Bonar) in Cincy after a game we played them. One of the best guys I’ve met in my time playing. A lot of guys would ask me. I said it to him first, ‘I'm scared I’m going to keep playing.’
I don’t know if I’m going to come to grips with my decision until things start but in the last weeks to be able to take the time, in what would have been time to skate myself or get a workout in, I got to use that time to bring Declan skating. To see how much better he’s gotten in three weeks from just doing it.
I’d rather watch this now because that’s where the ‘let the kids play’ hits me.
Finishing on the year we did. The regular season was awesome. The ending is what it is (the Gladiators were eliminated in four games by Jacksonville, playing the whole series on the road despite being the higher seed because Gas South Arena was not made available to them). I could dwell on that for the rest of my life, but if I do, it takes away from all the cool things the game brought me. But the group of guys we had, that made it easy to be done because I knew playing 17 years, the teams I had that much fun with and cared that much for — I’d have to play 17 more years to possibly come across another group like this and another bond like that. What a cool way to finish. That made my decision a little easier also.
This was one of the best Gwinnett teams in a long time. Coming back here to play for Brando (Andy Brandt) seven years ago I really thought it would be cool to come home and play for a couple of years while I figured life out. Seven years later, I kind of got both with Brando starting me in youth hockey out at the Cooler. I'm now the director here (at the Ice Forum in Duluth).
If I go through and try to thank everyone, it would be a lot and I think everyone knows who that is.
I remember being in Jacksonville in March 2020. Me, Eric Neiley and Bones were in the room before the game. We checked the game notes at the games played and got talking about Neiley’s veteran status. Then we looked at mine and it was going to be pro game 975. That was our last game of the season (due to COVID).
For a year and a half I knew I only had 25 games to 1,000.
It’s not about individual stuff but the proudest thing I’ve ever done individually is the games played. Go full circle, that 1,000th game was played in Jacksonville on Dec. 22, 2021.
I got asked by a lot of guys, like on a face off in the middle of a three-in-three,’how are you doing this?’ I remember I said at the game, 'there’s no way — unless you absolutely love it then you have no chance. Because physically you’re going to break down, and you’re mentally, certainly, going to break down. And there’s been a lot of times where that’s close.
Going on that 1,000, what came with that was a pretty cool night. During COVID, Paul Bisonette reached out to me about doing an ECHL relief fund. I had heard him say something about it on ‘Spitting Chicklets’ and shot him a note. He called me right away wanting to know who he could talk to about it. I did what I could to try to connect him right away, knowing if that guy has a thought in his head, he’s doing it. He gives me, I think, way more credit. But I knew as a PHPA rep and as an older guy that if someone doesn’t say anything, they’re not going to listen. I was probably pretty ruthless in a lot of the calls.
It worked out and we had just kept in touch. He comments a lot on guys’ 1,000th games. He said maybe we can do something when it comes up. I said, but they’re all minor league games (ECHL and AHL). He said, ‘I don’t care. That’s worse.’ He reached out as the season started. He looked at our schedule. He said here’s what I’m looking to do and told me about the jungle series and the web series he was going to do.
The game would have been on the road so they set up for a home game afterward. Friday night in February with Saturday and Sunday off. Yes, football is over so from there, Jerry, Mike and Anthony did a lot of work communicating with Biz and his crew. I didn’t know anything other than they were going to be there. So to call it one of the most overwhelming parts of my career is an understatement. The stick, that jersey, that stuff does not happen to guys like me who only played in the minors. Those guys are unbelievable. What they did for me and my family, it was so cool. The video will be out, i think, in August.
A lot of people ask, your son may not remember. It would shock me. All he does is hockey. There’s a YouTube video where all you type is Gladiators. He always wants to watch Gladiators on YouTube. One that pops up first is from that night. It’s cool to see that video will always be there for him to see.
I’m thankful for all the nights Whitney dragged him there early to watch warmups on the glass. I did a lot of things I wanted to do (in the game). It’s nuts.
When I’m on the road for seven days, Whitney has Declan. We have family to help but they work. That’s where it really takes a toll. I could keep playing. And I’d rather people say, ’oh you could play another year than what the hell are you doing here? It’s been more, are you sure?’ I didn’t look bad on the way out. To thank the organization through four presidents and all the coaches I’ve played for. Different ownership groups. To let me almost dictate going out on my own terms is something to be so thankful for.
For every guy out there who just wants to play one pro game. Fewer guys get to chose when they’re done. At any level. To let me come and make a life here for me and my family, which is my wife’s home, is something I can never be thankful enough for to the team. I gotta believe I’m one of the only players in history to play his first and his thousandth pro game for the same coach. It was tough, the last game to hug Jeff (Pyle). I don’t think we’re going to get too far from each other. I’d like to help out (next season, but we’ll see what happens).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.