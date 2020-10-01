Discovery Titans (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Efrem Hill
Record: 1-3
Last week: Lost to Gainesville 48-0
Berkmar Patriots (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Willie Gary
Record: 0-2
Last week: Lost to Athens Academy 68-14
The Region 7-AAAAAAA opener is important for these two teams, who hope to contend in a region where the final two playoff spots figure to be up for grabs behind favorites Norcross and Archer. When Discovery opened, it pulled students from Berkmar, but the two schools have never met in varsity football previously.
“It’s Week 1 of region play and I believe everyone’s juices will be flowing,” Hill said. “We’re excited for our kids being able to play in a region where each and every week you have a legitimate chance to win a ball game.”
Berkmar, despite a couple of disappointing results in non-region play, feels the same way.
“This week is a huge week for my football team,” Gary said. “I am looking for my guys to play harder and eliminate mistakes that they made the last two weeks. This is a cross-town rivalry game and I know Discovery will be ready to play. We have to come out with more intensity and compete every play. I am looking for Naasir Croskery to lead the defense and Jermahri Hill to take control of the offense.”
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Berkmar High School
