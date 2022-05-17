Screws, Hronek lead all-region tennis
Brookwood’s Jaala Screws and Parkview’s David Hronek earned the top honors on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Tennis Team.
Screws was the Girls Player of the Year, and Hronek was the Boys Player of the Year.
Parkview’s Sarah McDonald, along with Brookwood’s doubles team of Jenna Herren and Matea Andelic, made the girls all-region first team. The second-team selections were Parkview’s Zari Haque in singles and two doubles teams — Brookwood’s Allison Jones and Alexia Rivera, and Grayson’s Bekah Scott and McKenna Killian.
The girls honorable mention list included Brookwood’s Isabel Sanchez Veiera in singles, and Brooke Saye and Kathy Yuan of Parkview in doubles.
The boys first team featured Brookwood’s Rishi Krishnamurthy in singles, as well as the Broncos’ Kapil Shankar and Raymond Liu in doubles. Brookwood’s Matthew Xu made the second team in singles, as did Grayson’s Sean Brophy and Nick Stephens in doubles.
The boys honorable mention list included Parkview’s William Li in singles, and the Panthers’ C.J. Jones and David Barrero in doubles.
Marsh wins ACC title
Buford grad Erin Marsh, a graduate student at Duke, won the ACC championship in the women’s heptathlon on Friday.
Marsh tallied a personal-best 5,946 points to become the first Duke women to win the heptathlon and earn All-ACC first-team honors. Her score broke her own Morris Williams Stadium record and ranks second nationally for the NCAA outdoor track and field season.
Marsh also competed in the 100-meter hurdles and placed third with a time of 13.49 seconds.
Grayson grads named All-Americans
Grayson grads Nolan Hayes and Dylan Witt, teammates at St. Ambrose University (Iowa), earned NAIA All-American honors in men’s lacrosse this season.
Hayes, a junior goalie, was named a first-team All-American after posting 11 wins, tied for the most nationally in NAIA. He made 168 saves and his 66.1 save percentage also ranked first nationally. He was fourth nationally in goals against average and winning percentage.
Hayes previously was named Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Witt, a senior defender, was a second-team All-American. The Montevallo (Ala.) transfer led St. Ambrose with 29 caused turnovers, a school record and the No. 6 total nationally. He also was fourth on the team with 39 ground balls.
Witt previously earned first-team All-KCAC honors.
Archer grad Martin named Collins Hill lacrosse coach
Collins Hill has named Archer grad Kyle Martin as its new head boys lacrosse coach, the high school announced this week.
Martin, a 2014 Archer grad, played midfielder in MCLA Division II lacrosse at Columbus State University from 2014-17 before transferring to Georgia State. He was an assistant coach at Norcross in 2018 and spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons on the coaching staff at Grayson, serving as head junior varsity in 2020. He was offensive coordinator at Archer in 2021 before spending the 2021-22 school year away from coaching as a teacher in Texas.
“I am excited for Kyle to join our Eagle family,” Collins Hill athletic director Scarlett Grantham said. “He has a passion for lacrosse, and I know he will work hard to build the program within our community. He is a Gwinnett County product, and we are happy to bring him back home. His experience playing and coaching will be great for our kids, and I know he is going to work hard to build upon the foundation laid by his predecessors.”
Hrehor, Carpio headline Storm awards
Providence Christian recently held The Squallys, its ESPYs-style celebration to honor the best from the Lilburn private school’s 2021-22 athletics season.
Tennis player Sydney Hrehor was named Outstanding Female Athlete, and basketball player Tony Carpio was picked as Outstanding Male Athlete. The Coach of the Year honor went to boys soccer’s Kenny Adeshigbin, and Team of the Year was boys soccer.
Other top awards went to the baseball team (Comeback of the Year), basketball player Devin Long (Male Breakthrough Athlete), volleyball player Callie Chapman (Female Breakthrough Athlete), swimmer Addison Van Soelen (Most Memorable Performance), softball player Katie Perry (Female Rookie of the Year), soccer player Vincent Maraschiello (Male Rookie of the Year), boys basketball (Best Upset) and football player Dre Booker (Record Breaking Performance).
Taylor Heinicke Golf Tournament set for July
Collins Hill’s football program will host its second annual Taylor Heinicke Golf Tournament on July 11 at Bear’s Best in Suwanee.
The event is named for Heinicke, a former Collins Hill and current NFL quarterback.
The fundraiser begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start, costs $150 per player and includes a luncheon and auction. For more information, email Collinshillfb@gmail.com or call 678-414-6420.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.