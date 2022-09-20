Reed chooses JSU
North Gwinnett senior Amber Reed committed Monday to the Jacksonville State University (Ala.) fastpitch softball program.
Reed, a pitcher and first baseman, led the Bulldogs to the Class AAAAAAA state championship as a junior, earning Daily Post Pitcher of the Year honors after going 25-0-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 151 innings. She also hit .449 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs, and was named Georgia Gatorade High School Player of the Year, Georgia Dugout Club Player of the Year and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year.
She also was the Daily Post’s Pitcher of the Year as a sophomore when she went 23-5 with a 1.46 ERA with 166 strikeouts and hit .393. She went 15-1 with a 1.61 ERA as a freshman.
Buford junior Evan Leonardo committed Saturday to the High Point University (N.C.) men’s lacrosse program.
Leonardo, an attack and midfielder, was a first-team all-county selection last season after tallying 42 goals and 38 assists and helping the Wolves to the area championship and to the state playoffs.
Mill Creek’s Evelyn Schlitz and Collins Hill’s Marc Petrucci were named Gwinnett Runners of the Week by the county’s cross country coaches on Monday.
Schlitz placed fourth in the Gwinnett County Cross Country Championships with a time of 19 minutes, 44.60 seconds. Petrucci was runner-up in the Gwinnett County meet with a time of 16:11.50.
Thirteen countries were represented, with performances including Mexican Folklore Dancing, the Grizzly Percussion Drumline and singing at the festival, held Sept. 16 at Georgia Gwinnett College. Click for more.
