Mumpfield commits to GSU
Dacula senior Maia Mumpfield committed Monday to the Georgia State University softball program.
Mumpfield is a standout at pitcher and first base for the Region 8-AAAAAA champion Falcons.
McCulloh, Stoffle named to USA Swimming Junior National Team
Parkview grad Abby McCulloh, a freshman at Georgia, and Brookwood grad Nate Stoffle, a freshman at Auburn, were among the 79 athletes named Monday to the 2021-22 USA Swimming Junior National Team.
McCulloh, a SwimAtlanta product, earned her spot on the team in the 800-meter freestyle with a time of 8 minutes, 42.17 seconds at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials. The three-time Daily Post Girls Swimmer of the Year won state high school championships in the 200 and 500 freestyle each of her final three high school seasons.
Stoffle, who trains with Spartan Aquatic Club, made the team in the 100-meter backstroke with his team of 55.21, also recorded at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials. Stoffle was the Daily Post’s Boys Swimmer of the Year last season as a senior.
The two locals were joined on the national team by just one other Georgian, Jack Aikins of Cumming. Aikins trains with SwimAtlanta.
Screen leads 8-AAAAAAA volleyball honors
North Gwinnett’s Joya Screen was voted the Region 8-AAAAAAA Player of the Year, leading the recently announced all-region team.
Screen was joined by fellow Bulldogs Daniela Domkam, Katherine Mollette and Gabby DeRosa on the all-region team. Mill Creek also had three all-region selections — Alanis Bernis, Haedyn McGrath and Ava Scott.
Collins Hill’s Sofia Munzo and Yuliana Moss Arbelaez, Peachtree Ridge’s Cadence Thomas and Stephanie Hernandez and Mountain View’s Maggie McColley and Mariana Fajardo were all-region selections as well.
Catterton leads all-region team
Norcross took home the top awards on the All-Region 7-AAAAAAA Volleyball Team, selected by the league’s coaches.
Norcross’ Claire Catterton was voted 7-AAAAAAA Player of the Year, while the Blue Devils’ Jeff Cerneka was Coach of the Year after winning this season’s region title. Norcross’ Lauren Marschke and Reesa Schroeder were named first-team all-region, and teammate Isabella Casagrande was second team.
The other first-team all-region picks were Archer’s Imani Howell, Berkmar’s Victoria Lawyer, Discovery’s Destiny Washington, Duluth’s Ivelina Teneva and Victoria Davenport, Dunwoody’s Victoria Kile and Skylar Stavropoulos and Meadowcreek’s Brooke Jackson.
The second team included Archer’s Abby Allen, Discovery’s Taniesha St. Ange and Mimi Ezikpe, Duluth’s Ami Choates and Ella Smedlund and Dunwoody’s Jazlyn Daughtry and Caroline Vanke.
Wesleyan leads all-area softball honors
Wesleyan teammates Ryley Kutter and Marjee Williams headlined the All-Area 4-A Private Softball Team, announced Monday by the league’s coaches.
Kutter was selected as the 5-A Pitcher of the Year, while Williams, a catcher, named 5-A Defensive Player of the Year. The Offensive Player of the Year was Prince Avenue Christian’s Audrey Vandagriff.
In addition to Kutter and Williams, Wesleyan’s Macey Cintron and Jasmine Green earned first-team, all-area honors. The Wolves had Christina McCoy and Tinsley Bertram on the second team, and Jessica Nolan and Imani Washington on the honorable mention list.
Hebron Christian was led by first-teamers Dylan McCormack and Jessie Parish, along with second-teamer Layton Morris. The Lions’ Olivia Brewer was named honorable mention.
Providence Christian’s Anna Reeves was a first-team selection, and the Storm also put Katie Perry on the second team.
Wooden honored by SEC
Archer grad Colby Wooden, a sophomore at Auburn, was named Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week, the SEC announced Monday.
Wooden recorded two sacks among his four tackles, adding a quarterback hurry in Auburn’s 38-23 win Saturday at No. 17 Arkansas.
After making his first sack late in the first half, Wooden’s second sack pinned the Razorbacks at their 6-yard-line, resulting in third-and-15 in the middle of the third quarter. That’s when Derick Hall sacked K.J. Jefferson, forcing a fumble that Auburn’s Marcus Harris recovered in the end that gave the Tigers a 21-17 lead.
Wooden shared the weekly honor with Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter. Through seven games in his junior season, Wooden has recorded 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.