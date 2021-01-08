LOGANVILLE — Ian Schieffelin’s huge game powered Grayson’s boys basketball team in a 61-43 win over Newton on Friday.
The Clemson recruit finished with 20 points, 20 rebounds and six blocked shots for the Rams, who also got a double-double from Taje Kelly (10 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks) and 10 points from Kaden McArthur. Tyrese Elliot contributed seven assists for Grayson.
