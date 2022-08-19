LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers needed just one run to back up Ian Anderson's strong effort as they pushed their winning streak to six games with a 1-0 victory over the Memphis Redbirds on Friday night at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (57-58) scored the lone run early as Hernan Perez doubled and scored on Alex Dickerson's groundout in the second inning. Gwinnett managed to escape multiple jams, with reliever Thomas Burrows (H, 4) notably navigating a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the sixth. Jesus Cruz (H, 2), Silvino Bracho (H, 8), and Jay Jackson (S, 1) finished off the shutout.
In his first start with Gwinnett this season, Anderson tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowed two hits and walked four while striking out seven. Perez (double), Dickerson, Delino DeShields Jr., and Ehire Adrianza each tallied one hit. For Memphis, Scott Hurst went 2-for-3 with a double.
DeShields extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a single in the sixth. Perez has now hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games, batting .351 over the stretch, and doubling in three straight contests. The shutout win was Gwinnett's sixth of the season and first since the second game of a doubleheader on July 8 vs. Charlotte.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Bryce Elder (6-4, 4.65 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Thomas Parsons (8-3, 4.74 ERA) for the Redbirds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.