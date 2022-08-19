LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers needed just one run to back up Ian Anderson's strong effort as they pushed their winning streak to six games with a 1-0 victory over the Memphis Redbirds on Friday night at Coolray Field.

The Stripers (57-58) scored the lone run early as Hernan Perez doubled and scored on Alex Dickerson's groundout in the second inning. Gwinnett managed to escape multiple jams, with reliever Thomas Burrows (H, 4) notably navigating a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the sixth. Jesus Cruz (H, 2), Silvino Bracho (H, 8), and Jay Jackson (S, 1) finished off the shutout.

