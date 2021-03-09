HOSCHTON — As the final seconds of the first half wound off the clock Tuesday, the soccer ball caromed well past the end line for a Mill Creek corner kick.
Instead of settling for a scoreless first half, the Hawks hustled.
With no ball kid nearby, Brooklyn Fugel tracked the ball down quickly and flung it to the corner spot to Nicole Ward, who hurried a corner kick. Maya Zmistowski finished the cross for a goal a split-second before the clock struck zero.
The score sent second-ranked Mill Creek into halftime with momentum and the hosts tacked on two more goals, both off corner kicks, for a 3-0 victory over fourth-ranked Collins Hill in a matchup of unbeaten girls teams. Collins Hill hung tough despite the loss of star goalkeeper Alli Lester, who suffered a lower leg injury, feared to be a broken leg, late in the first half. The University of Pennsylvania recruit had to be carted off the field.
“We’ve made that kind of our motto, that we’re working in the last second of every half,” Mill Creek girls coach Vince Hayes said. “The ball went out, 14 seconds on the clock, and most teams, and teams I’ve coached as well, that’s the time to start walking to the bench and start thinking about the second half. But these girls, and I have to give all the credit to them, ‘Forget that, coach. We’re going to get one more opportunity.’ That just shows that’s sometimes the difference.”
Before the last-second goal, Mill Creek (6-0, 4-0 Region 8-AAAAAAA) couldn’t capitalize on numerous scoring chances in the first half. Lester made six saves, including a diving one-hander on a shot by Fugel, and backup Jordan Engberg made three (Engberg made seven more in the second half).
Despite the adversity of losing Daily Post Super Six selection Lester, it looked like Collins Hill (9-1, 2-1) was headed to halftime even with the Hawks until Ward’s corner connected with Zmistowski. Ward doesn’t normally take Mill Creek’s corners, but she was close and sprinted to get the ball back in play.
“I looked at the clock and it said about 15 seconds, Brook was already running to get the ball, so she threw it and I waited for it to come,” Ward said. “I set it down as fast as I could and just hit it as hard as I could.”
One goal was plenty for the Hawks’ defense, which limited the chances for dangerous Collins Hill strikers Danielle and Taylor Lewin. It was the unit’s fifth straight shutout since allowing its only goal of the season in Game 1, a 4-1 win over Norcross (9-1).
Mill Creek goalkeepers Amy Brinkman (two saves) and Mairin Halama (one save) shared the shutout, while defenders Sloan Spees, Abigail Graeser, Ella Grace Williams, Riley Renwick and Courtney McClure were steady on the back line.
The Hawks’ final two goals both came off corner kicks from Morgan Amrozowicz. Renwick finished off the first with a goal in the 53rd minute, and Graeser scored on a header in the 61st minute against a Collins Hill team feeling the loss of Lester, one of the state’s best goalkeepers.
Lester was hurt in the 26th minute after Zmistowski played a beautiful pass ahead to Ashley Sumrell, who fired a shot off the crossbar that bounced straight down but didn’t cross the goal line. Lester and a Mill Creek player then had an awkward collision as they scrambled for the loose ball.
“They had a lot of shots and they peppered us a good bit,” Collins Hill girls coach Jeff Tinklepaugh said. “But what they scored weren’t great goals. They count and they’re good and they give you points. But they weren’t the greatest goals, something I think Alli would have handled pretty well. (Her injury) forced us to sit back and defend a whole lot more instead of trying to play the counter and win possession and transition back.”
Tinklepaugh credited his team for fighting through Lester’s loss, and maintaining their effort despite falling behind.
“They played with a ton of heart,” he said. “I don’t think any one of them gave up the entire match. They left it on the field. They did everything we could ask them to do as a player and as an athlete. They battled. I’m very proud of them.”
The two teams play again March 19 at Collins Hill, which still has one game left with Mountain View to finish its first round of region games. Meanwhile, Mill Creek has completed its first half of the region schedule with a perfect record.
“This was our last of the first round of our region games and I feel like it’s been really successful,” Ward said. “I’m just really proud of the team because we’re pushing ourselves really hard. We just have to keep going. Since we’ve won all of our region games, we have to keep pushing harder and harder because they’re going to come back knowing how we play.”
