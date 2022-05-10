VALDOSTA — It was either now or next season for Mill Creek's baseball team.
In a must-win Game 3, the Hawks (25-12) shut out the Lowndes Vikings (27-9) 2-0 Tuesday to advance to the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals.
Much like Monday’s Game 2 win, the Hawks got just enough run support and pristine pitching to prevail. Game 3 starter Hunter Pirkle went the distance, allowing three hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
“It’s just exciting,” Pirkle said of winning Game 3. “We just had to get out here and do what we could — play for each other and play for everybody that came into the game. We just shut (Lowndes) down. They couldn’t score and we scored more runs. Those guys are incredible. Our defense is amazing. It’s insane how good they are."
Over the three-game series, the Hawks held the Vikings to a .191 batting average with 19 strikeouts and only two walks. Mill Creek scored only four runs in the series off Lowndes pitching, but held the Vikings to two runs over the three games, including back-to-back shutouts in Games 2 and 3.
“It was important not to walk people, not to give free bases when you’re facing the caliber of lineup they’ve got,” Hawks head coach Doug Jones said. “I thought we did a good job of getting ahead in the count and then just continuing to repeat good pitches over and over and over and making it tough for them to barrel balls up because they’ve got juice. They’ve got dudes. They’re athletic. It says a lot about the kids that got on mound and competed for us. They did a great job.”
Finishing the game with only four hits, the Hawks got the scoring they needed in the top of the second inning. Chandler Klein reached on an error by Vikings shortstop Weston Turner that allowed Cole Mullins to score to make it 1-0.
On the next at-bat, Pirkle helped his cause with an RBI single that brought Hutch Ezell in to make it 2-0.
Mason Steel, Daniel Kerrigan and William Joyner each got a hit for the Vikings. Game 3 starter Noah Thigpen picked up the loss after six innings of work. Thigpen allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) with two walks and two strikeouts in the game.
With the pitchers making it tough for the Vikings to produce offense, the Hawks were able to take just enough advantage of their own offensive opportunities. Though they managed only four runs in three games, Jones is happy his team came out on the winning side of the ledger.
“It took a lot of effort,” Jones said. “It took two unbelievably outstanding pitching performances. Obviously, that’s a big part of the bill right there. Getting that and playing good, solid defense and not kicking the ball around and just being opportunistic. There was one inning there where we played what I call playing the game the right way. We put a little pressure on them, got a knock and fortunately that was enough. Towards the end, the key was when they made their run — and I knew they were going to make a run, they got the meat of their order up — Hunter stayed composed on the mound, continued to make good pitches and we survived it. I thought that was really key.”
The Hawks now will face Etowah, which eliminated North Gwinnett on Tuesday, in the Final Four on Saturday. Parkview and Woodstock will face each other on the other side of the bracket this weekend.
“We need to continue being who we are. I think that’s one of the things that’s helped us,” Jones said. “We’ve kind of understood who we are as a ball club. We can’t get in slugfests with people. It’s not going to go very well if we’ve got to try to outscore people.
“Over time, we have developed that identity and we understand who we are and continue to get our legs up under us and get proper rest and hydrate and all that and continue to try to win series. The good thing about the high school playoffs is you can lose a game and you’ve still got some life. You’ve just got to keep that belief.”
