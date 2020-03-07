LAWRENCEVILLE – Another Friday night brought another stellar pitching performance from senior left-hander Hunter Peck for the No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team.
This time Peck set a school record with 18 strikeouts — on 106 pitches — in the Grizzlies’ 5-0 shutout victory over Lourdes University (Ohio) to open a busy stretch of the spring season at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Wakefield, Va., native struck out Lourdes’ hitters in order during the second, fifth and sixth innings, and appropriately finished the dominant pitching performance with two more strikeouts in the ninth inning.
So far this season Peck is 4-0, has yet to allow an earned run (for a 0.00 ERA) and has collected 56 strikeouts, with only two walks, over 38 innings.
“Hunter is the ultimate competitor," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "When you give him the baseball, you know what you’re going to get. It was an honor to be present for a school record. It’s a night this group of players will always remember, 10 to 20 years down the road.”
Ironically, Peck had the previous school record for strikeouts in a game, 13, set during the 2018 season and matched by Pedro Garcia last season.
The 18-strikeout performance is the most collected by a NAIA pitcher so far this spring.
The Grizzlies (19-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a fielder’s choice RBI from junior Tate Kight. Lourdes (5-3) threatened in the fourth when Harrison Jackson led off the inning with a double. He advanced to third on a fly ball off the bat of Glen Crabtree. However, Peck struck out the next two opposing hitters to strand the runner at third base.
GGC used some small ball and smart base running to manufacture runs in the middle innings. Junior Steven Lugo scored from third base during a rundown involving senior Gabe Austin. That gave the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning.
One inning later, a bases-loaded walk to junior Gabe Howell stretched the margin to 3-0. Then, senior Kyle Harvey drove in two runs on a ball that did not leave the infield on a fielder’s choice play.
Junior Nick Barnes led GGC’s nine-hit offensive attack by recording two hits, including a double in the fourth inning.
The Grizzlies have won 18 consecutive games.
