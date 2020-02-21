LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia Gwinnett College senior left-handed pitcher Hunter Peck struck out 11 batters in a complete-game, eight-inning 10-0 shutout for the No. 5-ranked Grizzlies against West Virginia Tech on Friday afternoon to begin a weekend series at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (10-2) have now won nine straight games and are 7-0 at home this spring.
Peck scattered two hits to win his third straight starting assignment. He has tossed back-to-back complete games.
Offensively, senior Gabe Austin gave GGC a quick 2-0 lead with a two-run single in the first inning.
Then, junior Gabe Howell connected on a solo home run in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 3-0 and senior Kyle Harvey opened the seventh inning with a homer.
The Grizzlies added five runs in the eighth inning. The big blow was a bases-clearing double off the bat from junior Nick Barnes.
Barnes led GGC’s nine-hit offensive attack with two hits and four RBI. Harvey also collected two hits and scored two runs.
