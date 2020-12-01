When North Gwinnett kicks off the second round of the state football playoffs against West Forsyth on Friday, 28 seniors will play in one of the most meaningful games of their lives.
For one senior, though, Friday’s matchup might mean just a little bit more.
That senior is Hunter Jack Buice, a 6-foot-2, 247-pound offensive lineman whose roots run deep in the Bulldog red and black. For Hunter Jack, every game he plays holds a legacy he must carry; a legacy dating back to 1969, when his grandfather, Michael, played his senior season right behind North Gwinnett High School. That legacy also runs through his father, Clint, a former Bulldog defensive lineman who graduated in 1997. This long line of North Gwinnett heritage helped raise Hunter Jack to be the football player and the person he is today.
“I’ve just always grown up and my dad has put this in my head that my last name is Buice, and you’re going to be a North Gwinnett Bulldog,” Hunter Jack said. “All growing up, I’d go to games and I’d say, ‘That’s going to be me one day.’ Everything is in my last name to be a North Gwinnett Bulldog.”
Needless to say, the Buices have seen their fair share of nights under North Gwinnett lights. It’s more than something they take pride in — it’s part of who they are as a family.
“It’s a legacy thing,” said Clint. “It’s not being cocky or arrogant or anything like that, but it’s being proud of who you are, where you came from and the community that you live in. You bleed for that school and community.”
“I guess you just don’t think much about how unique that may be… it’s just part of our family,” Michael said.
As much as high school football contributes to the family’s interactions, their connections through the gridiron go deeper than just Friday nights. Before Clint or Hunter Jack ever stepped foot on a high school field, they were both coached in youth football by their fathers. From first through eighth grade, Michael was Clint’s head coach before Clint served in the same role for Hunter Jack.
“It’s always neat to see your kids grow up and start doing some things and Clint was always a very competitive young man,” Michael said. “To see him then come along and have his own children… he was a really good coach with kids. I’m a little more laid back and he’s a little more intense, but still he was always fair.”
Michael’s role in coaching steered his son to the same route.
“My dad is my hero,” Clint said. “He’s the guy I look up to. He’s made me the man that I am. But I say that and I say this: our personalities are a lot different. I’m a pretty intense individual, a pretty passionate coach. My dad was a very good coach, too, but he’s more mild-mannered, laid back and didn’t hardly ever yell. That seemed like that’s all I ever did.”
Like any true family tradition, some of the more heated and passionate moments turned into the best stories in hindsight. One of Clint’s favorite stories, for example, came during practice one day when he acted as a running back against his son and the rest of the defense.
“I was coming around and lowering… and freakin’ Hunter Jack drills me in the face. I had a black eye for two weeks,” Clint said. “I still got out there and played with the boys, but I put a helmet on from that point on.”
Though Michael didn’t coach Hunter Jack, he was always at the field on Saturdays, never missing a youth game.
“To sit in the stands and to watch your own son participate in the sport that you loved makes you feel good that God’s given you that ability to see that,” Michael said. “But then to watch your grandson… to sit there and just think about that… it’s pretty cool. It really is.”
The connection to his grandfather is special to Hunter Jack.
“Me and my grandfather have a really good relationship and I feel very connected to him and him coming to all my games makes it really special,” Hunter Jack said.
Though the bond the three generations share through playing in the same jersey is certainly strong, Michael has seen some significant differences between the North Gwinnett of yore and the school it is today.
“North Gwinnett then didn’t have the facilities anywhere near what they have now,” Michael said. “We were still very much of a country school... I mean, you knew everybody. I think my senior class had a little over 100 people in it. It’s just much bigger. For a lot of us who grew up in that area and were born and raised in that area, to a certain extent, it’s still your high school. You’re an alumni of North Gwinnett and you’re proud of that.”
One of Michael’s favorite memories from his time as a Bulldog was his team’s 20-6 win over Buford his junior year.
“(That) makes your season,” he chuckled. “At that time, the rivalry was pretty intense. It wasn’t just a game because we were considered to be the country hicks and then, of course, the city school up there in Buford, they looked at us that way many times and they even made it clear that’s what we were.”
Another big change for the Bulldog program came in 1996, when Clint, a junior at the time, played for North’s first state playoff team. The Bulldogs carried a five-game winning streak into the postseason and also got the program’s first state playoff win against Therrell High School.
“It was a big deal and a lot of those guys, I’m still friends with to this day,” Clint said.
Now, Hunter Jack, who has seen three playoff berths and a state championship already in his career, will have the opportunity to add another jewel to the Buice family crest in the coming weeks.
“Two weeks ago, my mom made a poster and it was a picture of me and a picture of all my family that played for North Gwinnett and it just made me think of how important my senior season is and how much this means to me,” Hunter Jack said. “How I need to finish this season off with a state championship so that I can go out with the Buice name on top. I play for a greater meaning than just football… I’ve got something I carry with me when I play.”
