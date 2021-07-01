Georgia Gwinnett College baseball pitcher Hunter Dollander has earned Academic All-District Baseball Team honors by the College Sports Directors of America (CoSIDA) for his academic and athletic performances.
Dollander is now eligible for Academic All-America honors. He was a second-team national selection in 2020.
Student-athletes are eligible for recognition after earning 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point averages, attending their current institution for a full calendar year, and having strong 2021 seasons.
Dollander played a vital role in GGC’s 2021 NAIA national championship campaign, being named the most outstanding player at the Avista NAIA World Series after picking up victories against Oklahoma Wesleyan University and Central Methodist University (Missouri). The triumph against CMU gave the Grizzlies the first NAIA national title in program history.
The 2021 exercise science graduate from Evans, Georgia, was named the Association of Independent Institutions’ 2021 Pitcher of the Year and was selected to the all-tournament team. He had a 12-1 record and 3.09 earned run average in 15 starts this past spring. The right hander had 99 strikeouts in 87.1 innings and also had three complete games and two shutouts.
For his career, Dollander holds GGC career program records with 28 victories, 241 strikeouts, 40 starts, and 241.1 innings. He had a 28-2 career record and helped the Grizzlies win two A.I.I. titles and make three World Series appearances.
Georgia Gwinnett College posted a 51-10 record and won 22 of the last 23 games in its 2021 championship season.
