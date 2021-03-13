LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team continued its winning ways with a doubleheader sweep against Cleary University (Michigan) by 13-0 and 7-4 scores Saturday at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
Senior Hunter Dollander tossed a shutout in the opener, recording seven strikeouts in the process. The right-hander recorded his 20th career pitching victory to move atop GGC’s career wins list. Dollander has posted a 20-2 record since the 2018 season.
“I try to be the best version of myself each time I take to the mound and set the example for all the new guys,” said Dollander.
Head coach Jeremy Sheetinger added, “Hunter is a phenomenal person and is an Academic All-American. He’s a guy that is exemplary in everything he does whether it is his work ethic, classroom priorities or how he carries himself off the field. Several good arms have come through this program and we’re happy that he has climbed to the top of the list.”
Dollander benefitted from early offense as the Grizzlies (15-6) built a 5-0 lead by the fourth inning. He kept leaning on his slider to get strikeouts and other easy put outs.
“My slider was really working well throughout the game. I went back to it and got some swing and misses with it,” noted Dollander.
GGC broke the game open in the fifth inning by pushing across five runs. Junior center fielder Cord Johnson drove in a pair of runs with a double. Freshman second baseman Josh Davis added a RBI single later in the frame.
Junior J.D. Stubbs connected on a three-run home run in the sixth inning.
In the second game, freshman designated hitter Chase Evans connected on a pair of home runs to lead the team’s 12-hit offensive attack. Stubbs added a solo homer in the fourth inning.
Evans hit the first of his two home runs in the fifth inning with a two-run smash that gave the hosts a 6-1 lead. Cleary (3-9) would battle back with two runs in the sixth and an additional run in the seventh inning. The Cougars stranded the potential game-tying run in scoring position in the inning as junior reliever Rhian Mann got a strikeout to end the threat.
Evans added a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. Senior reliever Hunter Caudelle struck out three batters in tossing a scoreless ninth inning to record his third save of the season. Starting pitcher Kevin Kyle, a junior right hander, went into the sixth inning to pick up his third win of the season.
“It was good to see us come out and take care of business in the first game and then be in a competitive game in the second," Sheetinger said. "I enjoy that we were tested a little bit because it makes us adjust to different situations. Dollander’s start and complete game were so important because it allowed us the opportunity to pitch the way we wanted to in the second game."
