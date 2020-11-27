BUFORD — Buford overwhelmed visiting Douglas County in the second quarter Friday night for a 48-0 victory in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state football playoffs.
The Wolves (9-1) scored 31 points in the second quarter to build a 41-0 halftime lead, and advanced to a second-round home game next week against Cambridge. Their defense keyed the victory by limiting Douglas (7-4) to 21 yards — 34 in the first half and minus-13 in the second half.
Victor Venn rushed five times for 68 yards and two touchdowns, Gabe Ervin had 10 carries for 62 yards and a score and Dylan Wittke was 2 of 3 passing for 96 yards and a score.
Alejandro Mata’s 26-yard field goal and Wittke’s 58-yard TD pass to Isaiah Bond were the only scores of the first quarter, then Buford went off for four TDs and a 35-yard field goal from Mata in the second quarter. Venn had a 33-yard TD run, C.J. Clinkscales had a 14-yard TD run, Ervin had a 5-yard scoring run and Ashton Daniels scored on a 1-yard run to the second-quarter onslaught.
Venn added a 10-yard TD run in the third quarter, which was played with a running clock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.