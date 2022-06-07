JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Huascar Ynoa was dominant over seven no-hit innings as the Gwinnett Stripers opened their road trip with a 7-0 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Jacksonville (28-27) ended the no-hitter against Brandyn Sittinger with one out in the eighth, but he and Brad Brach finished off a one-hit shutout.
Gwinnett (28-27) took a decisive 2-0 lead on Chadwick Tromp's two-run single off left-hander Will Stewart (L, 0-1) in the second inning. RBI doubles by Joe Dunand and Braden Shewmake helped extend the lead to 6-0 in the fifth, and Drew Waters blasted an opposite-field solo home run (3) in the sixth to make it 7-0.
Ynoa (W, 2-2) matched a career high with seven innings, holding Jacksonville to three walks while striking out six. Sittinger saw the no-no snapped on Bryson Brigman's one-out double in the eighth, but added a scoreless frame. Brach worked around a one-out walk in the ninth. Waters finished 4-for-5 with the homer, two runs, and one RBI. Dunand and Shewmake each went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Tromp went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
The one hit allowed was the fewest in a game by Gwinnett pitchers this season, paving the way for the Stripers' fourth shutout win of the year. The club's last no-hitter remains June 30, 2016 at Louisville, a combined effort by Rob Wooten, Matt Marksberry and Jose Ramirez.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark. Left-hander Kyle Muller (3-3, 3.47 ERA) is the projecting starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. lefty Daniel Castano (2-0, 6.00 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
