NORFOLK, Va. – Starter Huascar Ynoa carried a perfect game bid through 5 2/3 innings and Ryan Casteel went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs as the Gwinnett Stripers snapped a five-game losing streak with a 10-5 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.
The Stripers (36-39) never trailed after Casteel launched a two-run homer (7) off Tides starter Mike Baumann (L, 0-5) in the second inning. Casteel added a two-run double in the sixth, and an RBI double by Ryan Goins and RBI single by Eddie Rosario later in the frame made it 6-0 Gwinnett. Greyson Jenista's two-run single boosted the lead to 8-0 in the seventh.
After a grand slam by Dylan Harris (3) off Brandyn Sittinger cut the lead to 8-5 in the bottom of the seventh, back-to-back solo homers by Pat Valaika (7) and Alex Dickerson (7) made it 10-5.
Ynoa (W, 4-4) retired 17 straight batters to start the game before giving up a two-out double to Greg Cullen in the sixth. He worked a shutout through 6 1/3 innings and exited after allowing a bases-loaded walk to Cadyn Grenier in the seventh. Harris's grand slam tacked three more runs to Ynoa's final line (6 2/3 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO). Casteel (2-for-4, double, homer, 4 RBIs) and Jenista (2-for-5, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in six of Gwinnett's 10 runs.
Of Casteel's 17 hits this season, 12 have gone for extra bases (70.6%), including four doubles, one triple, and seven homers. Valaika and Dickerson recorded Gwinnett's second set of back-to-back homers this year, first since John Nogowski and Jenista did it on April 12 vs. Nashville. Right-hander Jay Jackson made his Stripers debut, logging one scoreless inning on a rehab assignment for Atlanta.
Gwinnett and Norfolk play again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. Left-hander Kyle Muller (4-4, 2.96 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty DL Hall (1-3, 5.17 ERA) for the Tides.
Stacker compiled data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project to see which governments have had the most violent reactions to protesting civilians around the world since January 2021. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.