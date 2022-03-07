Six former Gwinnett high school football players auditioned for teams at the 2022 NFL Combine, which concluded Sunday in Indianapolis.
The highest-rated prospect of the six is Archer grad Andrew Booth, an early entry cornerback from Clemson whose 6.38 grade projects him as an eventual plus starter in the NFL. The 6-foot, 194-pounder went through interviews with teams at the combine, but he didn’t go through workouts because of a quad injury.
Booth's former Archer teammate, Joshua Ezeudu, an offensive guard from North Carolina, was next with a 6.13 grade (good backup with potential to develop into a starter). The 6-foot-4, 308-pounder participated in the 40-yard dash (5.19 seconds), vertical jump (28.5 inches), broad jump (105 inches), three-cone drill (7.83 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.56).
Georgia punter Jake Camarda, a Norcross grad, earned a special teamer grade at 5.85. The 6-foot-1, 193-pounder turned heads at the combine with his only test, running 4.56 in the 40.
Peachtree Ridge grad Connor Heyward, who played multiple positions at Michigan State, worked out with the tight ends and sports a 5.62 grade (candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad). The 5-11, 233-pounder ran the 40 (4.72) and did the vertical jump (32.5).
Greater Atlanta Christian grad Chris Hinton, an early entry defensive tackle from Michigan, is listed with a 5.60 grade, also a candidate for bottom or roster or practice squad. The 6-4, 305-pounder tested in the 40 (5.28), vertical jump (31.5) and broad jump (106).
North Gwinnett grad Tyler Goodson, an early entry running back from Iowa, is graded at 5.52 (priority undrafted free agent). The 5-9, 197-pounder ran the 40 in 4.42 seconds, in addition to testing in the vertical jump (36.5) and broad jump (123).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.