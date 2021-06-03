LAWRENCEVILLE – The Gwinnett Stripers struck early in an 11-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.
With one out in the first inning, Phillip Ervin smoked a three-run home run (1) to center off Shawn Morimando (L, 0-1) to give the Stripers (15-11) a 5-0 lead. Gwinnett would score six more insurance runs over the next seven innings.
Kyle Muller (W, 2-1) earned his second-straight victory, striking out six Jumbo Shrimp over five innings (4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB). Alex Jackson doubled and tripled in a 2-for-4, two-RBI performace. Orlando Arcia finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs.
Muller is now 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA in three starts at Coolray Field this year. Chasen Bradford extended his scoreless appearance streak to seven (11.0 IP) after tossing a scoreless seventh inning.
Gwinnett hosts Jacksonville again at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Coolray Field. RHP Bryse Wilson (2-0, 3.18 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers vs. RHP Luis Madero (3-1, 3.14 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.