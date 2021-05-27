LAWRENCEVILLE – A three-run double by Jonathan Lucroy and three-run home run by Sean Kazmar Jr. got the Gwinnett Stripers out to a quick start in an 11-5 win over the Memphis Redbirds (8-12) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.
Down 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Lucroy’s three-run double off Bernardo Flores Jr. (L, 2-1) gave Gwinnett (11-9) a 3-2 lead. Kazmar’s three-run blast (3) off Memphis reliever Austin Warner made it 6-2, and the Stripers never trailed the rest of the way.
Memphis falls to 8-12 with the loss.
Lucroy finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs, adding a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Abraham Almonte stroked a pair of singles, including a two-run knock in the Stripers’ three-run fourth inning. Thomas Burrows (W, 1-0) took home his first win of the year with two strikeouts over a scoreless inning.
Kazmar’s clout was his 40th career home run for Gwinnett, one behind Joey Terdoslavich (41) for third-most in Gwinnett history. Shane Greene pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his second appearance for the Stripers this season.
Gwinnett host Memphis again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. LHP Kyle Muller (0-1, 7.63 ERA) is the projected starter for the Stripers vs. LHP Zack Thompson (0-1, 7.50 ERA) for the Redbirds.
