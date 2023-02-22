NORCROSS — Norcross couldn’t miss in the first half of Wednesday night’s Class AAAAAAA boys basketball state playoff opener against Collins Hill.
The defending state champion Blue Devils drilled 11 three-pointers and shot 68 percent from the field over the course of the first two quarters of play and the only thing Eagles head coach Ty Baumgardner could do was watch.
“You get a shooting half like that once a season,” Blue Devils head coach Jesse McMillan said. “I’m really happy that it happened in the first round of the state playoffs.”
By halftime, the Blue Devils had already eclipsed the 50-point mark and they went on to win the game with ease 90-61 to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
With the Blue Devils having spent a ton of time in practice working on their shooting, McMillan said it was great to see their shots falling.
“We’ve been working on it,” McMillan said. “We’re a downhill offensive team and teams have started to switch and sag on us. So we’ve been putting in a lot of time and effort into shooting in practice. Some guys have been coming early and staying late to get that extra work in. We hit 11 threes in the first half and that’s big.”
As good as the Blue Devils’ shooting was, they matched it on the defensive end.
They held the Eagles to just four points in the first quarter on 2 of 14 shooting and forced five turnovers. The Blue Devils led the Eagles 12-0 before they were finally able to get on the board midway through the quarter.
“I was really pleased with the way we shot the basketball, but defensively we were locked in,” McMillan said. “We were contesting shots. Collins Hill wasn’t getting good looks and we were able to get out in transition and get some easy ones, too.”
By the end of the first quarter, the Blue Devils held a 27-4 lead and were just getting started.
After knocking down four three-pointers in the first quarter, the Blue Devils knocked down six in a row to start the second quarter. Overall, they started the second quarter a perfect 8-for-8 shooting and led 49-12 with two minutes remaining before halftime.
Five different Blue Devils drilled a three-pointer in the second quarter, which matched the field total by the Eagles for the entire first half.
By halftime, the Blue Devils had extended its lead to 38 points and led 54-16 in what was easily their most dominant first half of the season.
Lamariyon Jordan led the Blue Devils in scoring at the half with 15 points while Mier Panoam wasn’t far behind with 12.
“My assistant coaches did a great job of breaking down tendencies and player personal for Collins Hill,” McMillan said. “The guys were locked in and we were able to give them a lot of stuff to be prepared for and they executed the game plan really well. I’m proud of that.”
With the game all but over at halftime, the second half turned into lob city for the Blue Devils.
They opened the quarter with back-to-back alley-oop dunks from Panoam to extend their lead to 42 points. As a team, they poured in 18 more points in the third quarter and despite giving up 24 to the Eagles, they still held a commanding 72-40 lead heading into a shortened fourth quarter.
With their starting five pulled by the midway part of the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils were still able to reach the 90-point mark in the closing seconds thanks to their 13th three-pointer of the game and second from Michael Zhang.
The Eagles scored a respectable 45 points in the second half after being held to 16 in the first half.
With the first round of the state playoffs always being a tricky round to navigate no matter what the seedings are, McMillan said it was nice to see them get past a Collins Hill team that had a good season.
“The first round is where a lot of upsets happen,” McMillan said. “You never take it for granted. Collins Hill played hard and had a really good season. We know a lot of those guys and our guys have competed against them over the years. There’s a little bit of respect that you have to have and tell your guys that as happy as you are for your fans, the other locker room is not happy.”
Jordan finished his night with 19 points and was one of five players to reach double figures for the Blue Devils. Panoam finished with 16 while Bilal Abdur-Rahman, Samarion Bond and Toby Ojukwu each scored 13.
Senior Keishawn Hampton finished his career off with a 19-point performance for the Eagles while Amare Banks joined him in double figures with 15. Javyn Smith also scored 10 points in the loss.
With the win, the Blue Devils will now gear up for a second-round matchup at home against Osborne, which knocked off Denmark on the road in overtime Wednesday night.
Recommended for you
Scenes from Collins Hill at Norcross boys basketball in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Feb. 22, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Collins Hill at Norcross Boys Basketball, Class AAAAAAA Playoffs, First Round
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.