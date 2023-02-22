120A9851.jpg

NORCROSS — Norcross couldn’t miss in the first half of Wednesday night’s Class AAAAAAA boys basketball state playoff opener against Collins Hill.

The defending state champion Blue Devils drilled 11 three-pointers and shot 68 percent from the field over the course of the first two quarters of play and the only thing Eagles head coach Ty Baumgardner could do was watch.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.