DULUTH — For a second straight game, Atlanta Gladiators captain Derek Nesbitt scored on a shorthanded breakaway and it propelled the team to a landslide victory.
On Wednesday, it was his 300th professional goal.
On Saturday, Nesbitt got to hear his son's name announced.
The Gladiators were wearing nicknames on the back of their jerseys. Nesbitt opted to have Declan Graham across his shoulders.
Less than three minutes later, he got to hear it again.
Nesbitt scored two goals and Atlanta routed Norfolk 7-0 in front of a season-high 10,626 on Teddy Bear Toss night at Infinite Energy Arena.
“I didn't know they were going to call those names out,” Nesbitt said. “So I didn't think of it until I heard it.
“And, yeah, it's pretty cool.”
Shorthanded on an interference penalty, defenseman Zach Malatesta sprung Nesbitt. The 37-year-old rolled down the right wing and rifled the puck into the far top corner for a 2-0 lead at 9:39 of the second period.
“Nessie always comes up with a big one,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “Now he's starting to get hot. He's a bluechipper so you never really worry about him.
“Everybody is starting to feel more comfortable in the systems and they're starting to see that it works. When everybody does their job, we're pretty good.”
Nesbitt pushed it to 3-0 at 12:13, digging the puck out along the end boards and firing it to the crease. He banked the shot off traffic in front as part of a game-deciding four-goal surge.
“A fortunate bounce for a change,” Nesbitt said with a chuckle. “Off their skate or not, we've got guys at the net and we're doing the right things. (Eric Neiley) has the perfect forecheck where he gets there first and ties their guy up. That lets me come in and pick it up. (Thomas Frazee) drives the net, who I was looking for. It hits their guy's foot to go in and we'll take it.”
Samuel Asselin and Neiley added goals at 15:34 and 16:33 in the second period to bury the Admirals (12-29-5-0), who beat conference-leading South Carolina 8-6 on Friday night.
“They scored five goals in the third to beat them,” Pyle said. “They're dangerous if you let them be. If you make them work, that's not their game. And I knew they were tired. It was good. We had a lot of plusses.”
Forward Reid Jackman scored his first goal with the Gladiators, unassisted on an odd-man rush, 6:59 into the third. Defenseman Alexey Solovyev capped the offensive blitz with a steeply angled shot at 15:21.
“I told them before the third, 'Let's not open it up. Let's be smart. Hopefully we can build on it and step on their throat,'” Pyle said. “Which we did. That's a big win.”
Atlanta (19-23-1-1) outshot Norfolk 18-4 in the first period and couldn't solve goaltender Michael McNiven.
Forty-four seconds into the second period, the rookie line of Boston prospects triggered the avalanche of stuffed toys.
Tommy Marchin took a quick shot and the rebound was served up on a platter. Scott Conway pounced on the puck, sitting free in the crease, and shoveled a backhand home for his 13th goal of the season.
“We've been getting closer and the wires are starting to touch,” Pyle said. “You keep hoping that the guys will buy in. I knew (the Admirals) were tired tonight so, it's the same as always, you can't give them any life. In the first period, I thought we were amazing. I couldn't ask for much more.
“I just told them (during intermission), now we have to have the patience to win it. That first goal was huge. (Conway) is one of those guys who finds ways and that line has been playing really well.”
Callum Booth and the Gladiators made that stand for nine minute until Nesbitt sparked the goal binge. Booth, after not seeing much action in the first period, finished with 30 saves.
“Booth was really good,” Pyle said. “He made all the saves he had to make.”
Atlanta travels to Greenville for a 2:05 p.m. game Sunday. The third-place Swamp Rabbits are not out of reach with an eight-point gap and 28 games left in the season. Orlando hold the division's final playoff berth and is six points ahead of Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.