Hoschton resident Jack Randolph won the U.S. Kids Golf Summer Tour championship in the 13- and 14-year-old division thanks to four first-place finishes and two other top-three finishes.
Randolph, whose winning total was 175 points, had a season low score of 65 at The Oaks Golf Course in Covington. His finish earned a trip to the upcoming 2022 Teen World Tournament at Pinehurst.
