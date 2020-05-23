Hoschton 6-year-old Peyton Randolph made a rare double eagle during his Friday round at a U.S. Kids Golf tournament at Heritage Golf Links.
Randolph holed out his second shot on the par-5, eighth hole, which was shortened to a youth-friendly distance of 180 yards. The shot helped him finish at even par and win the 6-and-under division by three strokes. He also has qualified for this summer’s U.S. Kids Golf World Championship at Pinehurst (N.C.).
