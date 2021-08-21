ATLANTA — Heading into the 30th Corky Kell Classic, Hoover High School was the talk of the event as the first ever non-Georgia school to participate in the annual opening weekend showcase. It took less than a half for the Buccaneers to show why they were so highly touted.
Hoover ripped off 377 yards of total offense in the first half and never looked back en route to a 38-14 thumping of Georgia powerhouse North Gwinnett at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Buccaneers responded from an early 7-0 hole with 31 unanswered points and a constant stream of chunk plays against a Bulldogs defense that could not keep up. Four out of Hoover’s five touchdowns were on plays from at least 30 yards out, and in total the Buccaneers averaged 8.1 yards per play.
“At the end of the day we had a major execution problem tonight,” North Gwinnett head coach Bill Stewart said. “It is a learning experience for some new kids that got to get out and play on this big stage. I felt like we have a lot of things that are very fixable.”
It was a game defined by explosive offensive plays from Hoover, but the first one went to North. Quarterback Ethan Washington kept the ball on the third play from scrimmage, and the junior scampered around the right side for a 73-yard TD rush just 47 seconds into the contest.
Hoover threw the next punch thanks to quarterback Bennett Meredith and receiver Cotton Peters, a combination the Buccaneers found success with all day. The duo erased North’s early lead with a 44-yard score that capped Hoover’s second possession, and it started a run of five consecutive scoring possessions for Hoover.
Coverage busts were a theme of those five possessions for the Bulldogs. K.J. Law took advantage of one late in the first quarter when he caught a pass in acres of space up the right sideline and took the ball 82 yards into the end zone. Meredith accumulated 305 passing yards in the first half alone, and 30 of those were on his next TD pass to a wide open Peters early in the second quarter. Peters was the only man standing in the end zone for either team, and suddenly Hoover had 21 points in three possessions.
“When that happens, it happens,” Stewart said on the coverage busts. “That is part of the learning curve for our guys, but the weight is not all on them. There were a lot of other things that could have gone better for us offensively.”
Things went from bad to worse for North after a fake punt attempt on fourth-and-12 from its own 43 was thwarted. It only took four plays for Hoover to turn the turnover on downs into its fourth touchdown, this time a rushing score from Meredith. Hoover made it 31 unanswered points on its next possession with a Peyton Argent field goal.
North finally found the end zone again on its last possession of the first half thanks to some trickery. Washington threw the ball to receiver Zach Johansen, and Johansen completed the double pass with a rainbow down the field to Marek Briley. It was an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive that brought the score to within 31-14, where it stayed for the remainder of the opening half.
Stewart’s defense came out of the locker room looking much sharper, forcing two three-and-outs on the first two Hoover possessions. But the Bulldogs failed to cross midfield in the second half and only put up 42 yards of total offense after halftime as the comeback attempt never got off the ground.
“From where we are at there is a ton of fixable stuff,” Stewart said. “It is just a matter of our guys coming back and being positive and getting it done.”
Running back Avery Williams threw the knockout punch when he found a gash in the offensive line and sprinted straight through it for an untouched 34-yard TD run late in the third quarter. Williams led all Hoover rushers in the game with 119 yards on 14 carries, although North’s Washington was the game leader with 127 yards on 13 attempts.
“We have had terrible losses before and this is one of them,” Stewart concluded. “So now it just depends on how we regroup from that.”
The regrouping effort will begin next Friday night at Tom Robinson Memorial Stadium next Friday against Jones County, the first game on the newly installed artificial turf in Suwanee.
HOOVER 38, NORTH GWINNETT 14
Hoover 14 17 7 0 — 38
North Gwinnett 7 7 0 0 — 14
FIRST QUARTER
North: Ethan Washington 73 run (Daniel Smith kick) 11:13
Hoover: Cotton Peters 44 pass from Bennett Meredith (Peyton Argent kick) 7:57
Hoover: KJ Law 82 pass from Meredith (Argent kick) 3:32
SECOND QUARTER
Hoover: Peters 30 pass from Meredith (Argent kick) 10:38
Hoover: Meredith 4 run (Argent kick) 6:55
Hoover: Argent 38 FG, 1:19
North: Marek Briley 80 pass from Zach Johansen (Smith kick) 1:01
THIRD QUARTER
Hoover: Avery Williams 34 run (Argent kick) 3:00
FOURTH QUARTER
None
