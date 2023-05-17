MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Gwinnett Stripers scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back, riding home runs from Charlie Culberson, Joshua Fuentes and Joe Hudson to a 10-4 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Gwinnett's Michael Soroka struck out five over 4 2/3 one-run innings in a no-decision.
The Stripers (17-23) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks in part to a two-run single from Daniel Robertson off Memphis starter Zack Thompson (L, 0-1). Solo homers by Culberson (1) and Fuentes (2) helped stretch the lead to 6-1 after three innings. Hudson belted a two-run shot (4) in the fifth as Gwinnett boosted the lead to 9-1. After a three-run sixth from the Redbirds (24-17), Culberson’s RBI double in the seventh put the game out of reach at 10-4.
Soroka yielded one run on two hits, walked one, and struck out five over 4.2 innings in his seventh start for the Stripers this year. Robertson went 3-for-4 with a game-high three RBIs, while Culberson (2-for-5, double, homer, 2 RBIs), Fuentes (2-for-5, homer, RBI), Hudson (2-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs), Yolmer Sanchez (2-for-3, double, RBI), and Eli White (2-for-5, double) all had multi-hit efforts. Juniel Querecuto hit a two-run homer (7) for Memphis.
With the win, the Stripers improved to 3-10 in day games and 3-2 when scoring in double digits this season. Sanchez extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a first-inning double. Culberson’s 387-foot solo homer to left was his first in Minor League Baseball since August 20, 2017 with Triple-A Oklahoma City at Colorado Springs.
Gwinnett and Memphis play Thursday at 12:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Beau Burrows (2-0, 5.23 ERA) will be the Stripers' starting pitcher vs. TBD for the Redbirds.
