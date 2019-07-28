COLUMBUS, Ohio – Andres Blanco, Ryan LaMarre and Pedro Florimon each hit solo home runs as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Columbus Clippers 3-1 on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series at Huntington Park.
Bryse Wilson tossed seven scoreless innings for the win as the Stripers (63-43) finished the six-game road trip at 4-2.
Blanco (14) led off the top of the fourth inning with a long solo shot to center for a 1-0 lead. Two innings later, LaMarre (7) drilled a one-out homer to center to make it 2-0. The final Gwinnett run came in the top of the seventh as Florimon (6) cracked a long homer to right-center for a 3-0 lead.
Columbus (60-45) ended the shutout in the eighth as Brandon Barnes (23) hit a one-out solo homer to left off Thomas Burrows.
Wilson (W, 6-7) was dominant in his second straight win for the Stripers, allowing five hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. Burrows (H, 3) gave up one run on one hit over an inning, and Jason Creasy (S, 2) worked one perfect inning with one strikeout. Blanco and LaMarre each went 1-for-4 with a homer and one RBI, and Florimon went 1-for-3 with a homer and one RBI. Travis Demeritte and Luis Marte also had hits.
Clippers starter Michael Peoples (L, 7-5) gave up all three solo homers and a total of five hits in eight innings. Argenis Angulo pitched one scoreless inning. Barnes went 2-for-3 with a homer and one RBI.
Gwinnett raised its season home run total to 165 on the year, continuing to add to the single-season record for an Atlanta Braves Triple-A club. Wilson notched his seventh quality start with the Stripers and extended his scoreless innings streak to 14 1/3, the longest by a Gwinnett starter this year. With their International League-leading 63rd win of the year, the Stripers moved back to 20 games over .500.
Gwinnett returns home Monday to face Durham at 7:05 p.m. in a key series at Coolray Field. Right-hander Huascar Ynoa (2-2, 4.79 ERA) will start for the Stripers against Bulls righty Aaron Slegers (4-5, 6.38 ERA).