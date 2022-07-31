LAWRENCEVILLE — Home runs by Taylor Motter, Chadwick Tromp and Ryan Casteel backed a strong outing from Bryce Elder as the Gwinnett Stripers toppled the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-3 on Saturday night in front of a season-high 9,069 fans at Coolray Field.

The Stripers, who (47-51) snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory, took an early lead on Motter's towering two-run blast (9) to left in the first. Tromp immediately followed with a solo home run (11) to left-center for a 3-0 lead. Jacksonville chipped away with runs in the third and fourth before Casteel delivered a three-run shot (11) to center in the sixth.

