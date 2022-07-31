LAWRENCEVILLE — Home runs by Taylor Motter, Chadwick Tromp and Ryan Casteel backed a strong outing from Bryce Elder as the Gwinnett Stripers toppled the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-3 on Saturday night in front of a season-high 9,069 fans at Coolray Field.
The Stripers, who (47-51) snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory, took an early lead on Motter's towering two-run blast (9) to left in the first. Tromp immediately followed with a solo home run (11) to left-center for a 3-0 lead. Jacksonville chipped away with runs in the third and fourth before Casteel delivered a three-run shot (11) to center in the sixth.
Casteel (1-for-3, homer, 3 RBIs), Motter (1-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs), and Tromp (1-for-4, homer, RBI) drove in the Stripers' runs. Elder (W, 6-4) struck out eight over 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Kirby Yates, Silvino Bracho (H, 6), and Michael Tonkin (SV, 9) each appeared in relief.
Motter and Tromp recorded Gwinnett's third set of back-to-back homers this season, first since Pat Valaika and Alex Dickerson accomplished the feat on June 30 at Norfolk. In five July starts, Elder went 3-0 with a 2.48 ERA (9 ER in 32.2 IP), .238 BAA, and four quality starts. Casteel has homered in four of his last six games, hitting .333 (6-for-18) with 10 RBIs and a 1.534 OPS over the span. Motter smashed a home run in his first plate appearance with the Stripers.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Tucker Davidson (3-7, 4.42 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Matthew Kent (5-7, 5.28 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
