PEACHTREE CORNERS – Friday night's critical Region 5-A Private showdown between No. 6 state-ranked Wesleyan and eighth-ranked Holy Innocents' was a contrast in styles.
Unfortunately for the host Wolves, old school football bested the more modern approach to offense.
The visiting Golden Bears executed their spread option offense to near perfection in wearing down Wesleyan for a 21-0 victory at Henderson Stadium.
It wasn't so much the total yardage that made the difference, with Holy Innocents' (8-1, 3-0 in region) amassing 262 yards to Wesleyan's 142, with 239 of those yards coming on the ground, including 65, plus three rushing TDs from Jacobi Murray.
It was a huge advantage that the Bears had in time of possession, as they played keep away from the Wesleyan (6-3, 2-1) offense by holding onto the ball 31:40 and limiting the Wolves to just 18:35 worth of possession.
And the extra time on the field proved taxing for a Wesleyan defense on a cold, drizzly night.
“They're really good,” Wesleyan coach Franklin Pridgen said. “Our defense was stingy, (but) they (Holy Innocents') run an offense that's unusual these days, and they run it well. Our kids our super tough and fought really hard, but congratulations to Holy Innocents'.”
The two teams exchanged long drives to start the game, with Wesleyan marching 44 yards in 12 plays, mostly on the ground, before being forced to punt at the Holy Innocents' 36.
HIES responded by going 68 yards in 16 plays before Drew Ball thwarted that scoring opportunity with an interception at the 8 and 25-yard return.
But after forcing another punt from the Wolves, the Golden Bears reeled off another long, time-consuming drive in the second quarter, and this time they converted.
HIES marched 86 yards in 14 plays and drained 6:59 off the clock in the process before defensive tackle standout, and part-time fullback, Murray powered in from a yard out to give the Golden Bears a 7-0 lead with 1:13 left in the first half.
Wesleyan tried to answer, with the Wolves opening up their passing game behind Jett Miller, who completed four passes for 48 yards to move the ball into the red zone.
But a holding penalty negated an 11-yard Miller run off a quarterback draw, and two plays later, Jacob Stallworth picked off a pass at the 11 with 5.2 seconds left in the half to allow HIES to head into halftime holding the 7-0 lead.
“We made too many mistakes,” Pridgen said. “It's been a huge problem for us all year, and we need to do some things differently and figure it out, or this team will beat us twice because we've got to turn around and play a really, really vital region game (at Mount Vernon Presbyterian) a week from now at a really weird time, 3 o'clock in the afternoon.”
If that wasn't the turning point, especially after Holy Innocents' took possession of the second half near midfield after a 41-yard kickoff return by Drew Bomar and needed just six plays to go the required 53 yards for the score on a 3-yard dive by Murray just 2:02 into the third quarter, then what happened late in the period was.
Wesleyan still trailed just 14-0 when Nick Schaller pounced on a Holy Innocents' fumble to set the Wolves up at the Bears 36-yard line with 1:18 left in the quarter, with a chance to chip away at the deficit.
But Miller was called for intentional grounding under heavy pressure on the next snap, setting Wesleyan back 20 yards, plus another five on the penalty.
A sack lost another seven yards, and a run pushed the Wolves back even further, and after less than a minute and a half, the momentum from the turnover was lost.
Holy Innocents' allowed Wesleyan just seven more snaps after that play, and Jackson James' interception off the hands of a receiver set up Murray's third TD run of the night, this one from two yards out with 1:56 remaining, to put the game away, and leave the Wolves searching for answers heading into next week's regular season finale.
“We're going to have to do some soul searching,” Pridgen said. “But our kids are super tough and resilient, and we'll be fine.”
HOLY INNOCENTS' 21, WELSEYAN 0
Holy Innocents' 0 7 7 7 – 21
Wesleyan 0 0 0 0 – 0
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
HIES: Jacobi Murray 1 run (Ethan Reuther kick), 1:13
THIRD QUARTER
HIES Murray 3 run (Ruether kick), 9:58
FOURTH QUARTER
HIES: Murray 2 run (Ruether kick), 1:56
HIES Wes
First Downs 17 10
Rushes-Yards 54-239 18-8
Passing Yards 23 134
Comp.-Att.-INT 2-4-1 14-27-2
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-56 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: HIES – Murray 12-65, Drew Bomar 7-54, William Wright 11-41, Wyatt Lybrook 6-29, Nicke Morgan 6-22, Joe Hingson 4-16, Nehemiah High 4-10, TEAM 4-0. Wesleyan – Will Tucker 11-13, Byrne Ahrenkiel 2-11, Andrew Willis 1-4, Thomas Cook 1-0, Jett Miller 2-(-20).
Passing: HIES – Wright 2-4-1, 23. Wesleyan – Miller 14-27-2, 134.
Receiving: HIES – Zach Jackson 2-23. Wesleyan – Jamie Tremble 5-72, Tucker 3-36, Bobby Cook 3-14, T. Cook 1-12, James Hufham 1-1, Willis 1-(-1).
