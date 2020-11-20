DACULA — Hebron Christian’s football team kept fighting back, but came up short Friday night in a 28-20 loss to Holy Innocents’ in the regular-season finale.
The Lions trailed 21-7 at halftime, then outscored Holy Innocents’ 13-7 in the second half.
Despite the loss, Hebron still qualified for the Class A Private state playoffs. It opens with a tough first-round matchup next Friday at Prince Avenue Christian.
