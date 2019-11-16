ATLANTA — The young Georgia Tech football had taken two steps forward the last two weeks in hard-fought, closely contested loss to ACC Coastal Division leaders Pitt and Virginia.
On Saturday, aided by a roster thinned by injuries, the Yellow Jackets took a step in the other direction.
The Virginia Tech defense forced Georgia Tech to go three-and-out on its first four possessions and didn’t allow a first down until 10:35 in the second quarter, by which time the Hokies already had a three score lead and were well on their way to a 45-0 victory.
“Hats off to Virginia Tech. They’re probably the best group of players we’ve seen since we played Temple,” Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said. “I thought it was the first game that the level of attrition caught up to us.”
It was the first time Georgia Tech had been shut out since Oct. 18, 1997, against Florida State. The streak of 283 games was the sixth-longest active streak in FBS competition. It was the 35th time Virginia Tech has posted a shutout under defensive coordinator Bud Foster, who is retiring at the end of the year.
But Georgia Tech had five players making their first start of the season – four of those making their first career start – and the Yellow Jackets were without 13 players that had been listed “above the line” during the season. Four of those missing in action were defensive linemen, including Grayson’s Chris Martin, who had combined to make 20 starts.
As a result, Virginia Tech rolled up 461 yards in total offense. Quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 159 yards and one touchdown and ran for two scores to lead the Hokies. Hooker completed 9 of 13 passes and scored on keepers of 3 and 5 yards as the Hokies remained in contention in the ACC Coastal Division. Hooker improved to 5-0 as a starter.
Virginia Tech (7-3, 4-2 ACC) was equally impressive on defense and earned a measure of revenge for last year’s embarrassing 49-28 loss to Georgia Tech in Blacksburg. The Hokies allowed only one first down in the first half and limited Georgia Tech to a season-low eight first downs and 134 total yards.
“I thought we had a good game plan and we’d been playing well,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuentes said. “I don’t know if surprised or pleased … pleased is probably a better description … certainly have come together.“
Georgia Tech (2-8, 1-6) lost its third straight. Starting quarterback James Graham was 7-for-14 for 43 yards with two interceptions and was sacked three times before being replaced in the third quarter.
Virginia Tech scored with 7:53 left in the first quarter on a 3-yard run by Hooker. The 71-yard drive began when wide receiver Tayvion Robinson gained 49 yards on an end around.
The Hokies extended the lead to 14-0 on a 77-yard drive that concluded when Keshawn King scored from the 2.
Hooker added his second touchdown, a 5-yard run, and the Hokies made it 28-0 when Caleb Farley intercepted Graham’s pass and returned it for a 17-yard touchdown. Brian Johnson kicked a 22-yard field goal to give Virginia Tech a 31-0 halftime lead.
Virginia Tech’s defense set up the first score of the second half when Dax Hollifield intercepted a pass after Graham was hit. Four plays later Hooker found James Mitchell on a play-action pass for a 7-yard touchdown and a 38-0 lead.
The Hokies added another score with 2:06 left in the quarter on a 2-yard run by backup quarterback Quincy Patterson.
Virginia Tech returns home next Saturday to play Pittsburgh. Georgia Tech plays again Thursday when it hosts NC State.