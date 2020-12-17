The high school football game longtime Buford fans thought they would never see happens Friday night at Tom Riden Stadium.
Buford hosts Valdosta in the Class AAAAAA semifinals for the first meeting between the two programs with the most all-time state championships in Georgia. Valdosta ranks first with 24 state titles in its storied history, and Buford is second with 12.
Between them, they have more than 1,500 wins, including a state-best 939 by longtime power Valdosta, according to Georgia High School Historians Association records.
The disparity in school size was a big barrier between the two schools playing in the past because Valdosta has been in AAA or higher since the late 1950s, and Buford was AA or smaller until as recently as 2011. A population boom boosted Buford to a higher level and set up one of the state’s most interesting Final Four games this week. GPB Sports will broadcast the game statewide.
“It’s a special night for Georgia football, two tradition-rich programs getting a chance to square off for the first time in history,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. “Buford was always Single-A, Double-A, and Valdosta was always in the biggest classification, so it never happened before. A lot of people probably thought it would never happen. But it’s happening at Tom Riden in the middle of December. It’s going to be special. It’s going to be fun.”
It also features two very good football teams in 2020 — both two wins away from adding another state title to the haul.
Buford (11-1) has won 11 straight since a season-opening loss to AAAAAAA North Cobb, and not one of those 11 wins have been close. A 38-10 win over Lanier is the smallest margin of victory during that span.
In the playoffs, Buford has routed Douglas County (48-0), Cambridge (42-7) and Hughes (44-15). The defense has allowed 52 points (4.7 per game) during its 11-game winning streak. Even that number is skewed by points surrendered late in blowouts by the reserves as both Cambridge and Hughes scored in the waning seconds the past two weeks.
“You get late in the season like this and you can’t expect every game to be a shutout or to hold somebody to 150 yards every week,” Appling said. “But I’m still excited about how hard our kids are playing. We’re not perfect by any means. But if there is a mistake, we usually make up for it by our effort.”
Meanwhile, the Buford offense — behind 100-yard games from Gabe Ervin and Victor Venn — scored 44 last week on a Hughes defense that had shut out its first- and second-round opponents.
The competition level goes up a notch this week, though.
Valdosta is 7-4, but has won six of its last seven under first-year head coach Rush Propst, known for both his time at Hoover (Ala.) and the MTV show, “Two-A-Days,” and his successful yet sometimes controversial tenure at Colquitt County from 2008-18. Its losses are all to powerhouse programs — Lee County, Lowndes, Colquitt County and Warner Robins (which it won, but had to forfeit).
Valdosta is facing its third straight road trip to North Georgia after traveling to Evans and Carrollton for the previous two rounds. By the time the Wildcats finish their journey to Buford and back, that’s more than 1,500 miles of travel in a three-week span.
That said, they wouldn’t mind a win this week and a trip back to Georgia State for the AAAAAA finals, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 29. The Buford-Valdosta winner faces the Lee County-Westlake winner in the title game.
“They’re a well-coached team and they come from a great program with a great pedigree over the last 100 years,” Appling said of Valdosta. “Their tradition is rich. You can tell their kids have pride in what they do. They’re very athletic on both sides of the ball. We’re going to have our hands full in a bunch of different ways.”
Valdosta Wildcats (1-AAAAAA)
Coach: Rush Propst
Record: 7-4
Last week: Beat Carrollton 36-15
Buford Wolves (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Bryant Appling
Record: 11-1
Last week: Beat Hughes 44-15
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
TV: GPB
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Tom Riden Stadium, Buford
