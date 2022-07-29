MMA: UFC 269-Nunes vs Pena

Dec 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Julianna Pena moves in with a hit against Amanda Nunes during UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

 Stephen R. Sylvanie

Many people say, everything’s bigger in Texas. As the Ultimate Fighting Championship travels down to Dallas and American Airlines Center, the July schedule closes with the bang at UFC 277.

A capacity crowd of 20,000 fans will have the privilege of witnessing two of the most highly anticipated rematches in UFC history. On Saturday, July 30, two titles are on the line, women’s Bantamweight Champion the “Venezuelan Vixen” Julianna Pena will look to solidify her status as a champion and officially close the book on the Amanda Nunes chapter of her career and enter the “Pena power era of women’s mixed martial arts.”

