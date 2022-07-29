Many people say, everything’s bigger in Texas. As the Ultimate Fighting Championship travels down to Dallas and American Airlines Center, the July schedule closes with the bang at UFC 277.
A capacity crowd of 20,000 fans will have the privilege of witnessing two of the most highly anticipated rematches in UFC history. On Saturday, July 30, two titles are on the line, women’s Bantamweight Champion the “Venezuelan Vixen” Julianna Pena will look to solidify her status as a champion and officially close the book on the Amanda Nunes chapter of her career and enter the “Pena power era of women’s mixed martial arts.”
The co-main event at Flyweight has fight of the night written all over it as former champion Brandon Moreno looks to take a giant step towards reclaiming his title as he faces Kai Kara-France for the interim Flyweight belt. Looking back at the first fight between Pena and Nunes, it looked like no one in women’s martial arts could challenge Amanda Nunes. She came into the first meeting with Pena as a two-division champion, on a 12-fight win streak including wins over UFC legends like Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg and a pair of wins over current women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko.
In December 2021 at UFC 269, fans saw a real-life Rocky movie unfold. Up until that point, Amanda Nunes looked like a machine. Knocking people out with ease, but similar to the Ivan Drago character in Rocky IV, Nunes was proven to be a normal human being in the second round with Peña. When asked about that fight, Pena said “I stood in the pocket and fought fire with fire." In the first fight, Pena used a barrage of punches to fatigue Nunes, Peña landed an unheard of 79 significant strikes versus Nunes. The sheer volume of strikes afforded Pena the opportunity to secure a takedown and an improbable victory by submission.
The rematch was built up on season 30 of the Ultimate Fighter, where both Pena and Nunes served as coaches. For Pena, her career has come full circle, she was a contestant on the Ultimate Fighter season 18 and became the first female winner. This season animosity began to flare up during the coaches face off, when Nunes followed Pena out of the cage and began screaming “that’s my belt! I’m getting it back.” When asked if she gets into Nunes head, Pena told legendary MMA reporter Kevin Iole, “I’m the wall she bashes her head against.”
Nunes says that she was compromised in the first fight due to a severe knee injury sustained in training. There’s no denying that Nunes has more ways to win Saturday night, with her knockout power and elite jujitsu on the ground. What is in question is her heart, Nunes is a mom now, and has accomplished everything possible in this game. We will find out Saturday Night if she still has the competitive fire to handle Peña’s relentless style. The outcome of this fight will have a massive impact on the course of women’s mixed martial arts history. Will this be the beginning of the Pena power era? Or will the Lioness reclaim her throne as women’s Bantamweight champion. All questions will be answered when the octagon door locks Saturday night.
The interim flyweight title bout between former champion the assassin baby Brandon Moreno and Kai "don’t blink" Kara France also features some ultimate fighter flare. The two combatants first crossed paths on season 24 of the Ultimate Fighter. In their first meeting at UFC 245 in 2019, Moreno outlasted Kara-France in a 3-round war. The win jump started Moreno’s second stint in the UFC. Moreno eventually became champion defeating Deiveson Figueiredo in their second meeting by submission via a rear naked choke at UFC 263 in Arizona.
The Figueiredo-Moreno trilogy ended in a controversial decision victory for Figueiredo UFC 270. With the tally being 1-1-1, many fans are clamoring for a fourth meeting. In order to get to a fourth with Figueredo, Moreno will have to get past an improved Kai Kara France. Kara France has posted a 4-1 record since his last meeting with Moreno. Kara France has lived up to his "don’t blink" nickname with devastating knockouts of Rogerio Bontorin and former Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. Knockout power has propelled Kara France into Saturday’s title shot.
With both men, having excellent striking, the difference in the fight maybe seen on the ground. Moreno’s change in training camps to work with James Krause in Kansas City may give him the winning edge. Kara France will be an extremely tough opponent, as the city kickboxing product will look to provide some new blood to the Flyweight division and become the third champion to come out of city kickboxing. For Moreno, a win would mean an unprecedented fourth matchup with Figueiredo. Saturday’s co-main event promises to be an instant classic regardless of the result.
Also, on the main card at Heavyweight, native son Derrick Lewis returns to Texas looking to get back on track after losing two of his last three fights. Interestingly enough, Lewis’ last two losses have come in his home state of Texas at the hands of Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa respectively. Lewis seems to have developed some kind of mental block when fighting in Texas. With his career at a crossroads, Lewis must find a way to be victorious in order to continue fighting in big fights. The path to victory for Lewis is simple separate his opponent from consciousness. Lewis has showcased incredible power throughout his UFC career with a Heavyweight division record 13 knockouts.
Lewis will have to contend with rising Russian prospect Sergei Pavlovich. At 15-1 Pavlovich has proven to be a knockout artist in his own right, with 12 of his wins coming via knockout. Look for Pavlovich to try to establish his job early, because standing in front of Derrick Lewis is a dangerous proposition. With a win, Pavlovich would likely crack the top 15. However, all it takes is one punch for Derrick Lewis to end your night early. Anytime Derek Lewis steps in the octagon it is must see TV.
The Flyweight showcase continues on the main card as number four ranked Alexandre Pantoja faces Dana White’s Contender Series alum and former title challenger number six ranked Alex Perez. Riding a 2-fight win streak, Pantoja looks to get back into the title picture after suffering a knee injury that kept him from having a title shot with Brandon Moreno. The Brazilian is an extremely well-rounded fighter with eight knockouts and nine victories by submission amassing twenty-four victories overall. Look for Pantoja to keep the fight standing against a Junior College All American wrestler like Perez. Perez returns after a two-year layoff due to injury. With a win Saturday night, Perez could be looking at another title shot in the future. This fight has the potential to be a classic striker versus grappler matchup.
In the main card opener, top five light Heavyweights clash for what could amount to be a title eliminator bout between Anthony "Lionheart" Smith and Magomed Ankalaev. Ankalaev comes in to Saturday night riding an impressive 8-fight win streak that wins over former title Thiago Santos and Volkan Özdemir. Throughout his career Ankalaev has proven to be a well-rounded fighter posting eight knockouts, as well as showcasing the ability to out strike his opponents with ease in route to a 17-1. As Ankalaev readies to face to face His third opponent with championship experience, Anthony Smith may be his toughest opponent to date.
After coming up short in his first title shot versus Jon Jones at UFC 235 in 2019. Smith’s Lionheart would be tested after two lopsided losses in 2020 Aleksandar Rakic to former champion Glover Teixeira, Smith responded well roaring back into title contention with four consecutive wins over top competition like Ryan superman Spann and Jimmy Crute. Smith possesses a patient striking approach that could pay dividends. Tragedy struck Smith recently as his mother passed away. Smith spoke on the matter with MMA junkie saying “My mom was my biggest fan. Without her there is no Lionheart, at all.” His mother had previously attended all his fights. One would hope that even with tragedy weighing on his mind, Smith is able to showcase his Lionheart and compete well. With a potential rematch between Light Heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira looming, the winner of Saturday night’s clash will put themselves in position for a shot at UFC gold.
The prelims feature some intriguing matchups. In the featured prelim at Welterweight underrated prospects Matthew Semelsberger and Alex Morono face off. Also on the prelims, the always exciting Drew Dober returns to the octagon versus veteran Rafael Alves. Other veterans on the prelims include Drakkar Klose and Dont’Tale Mayes. Fans will not want to miss this jam packed 13-fight cord. The action begins with the early prelims on ESPN plus at 6 PM. For the second straight pay-per-view, the main prelims will be simulcast on ESPN and ABC at 8 p.m. The main card begins at 10 p.m.
