Grayson Rams (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Adam Carter
Record: 7-0, 2-0 region
Last week: Beat Parkview 47-7
Brookwood Broncos (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Philip Jones
Record: 6-1, 0-1 region
Last week: Lost to Newton 28-16
Grayson enters its anticipated showdown with Brookwood after a dominant performance last Friday on national television. The Rams took control early against Parkview and cruised to a 40-point victory. Their defense held Parkview’s explosive offense in check behind stellar performances from Noah Collins (two tackles, 1/2 sack), Derrel Farrar (six tackles, one for loss), Jayvian Allen (eight tackles, one pass breakup), Mike Daugherty (three tackles, one interception, one pass breakup), Jordon Thomas (six tackles, two for losses, one pass breakup), Jaidan Jackson (three tackles, two QB pressures) and Grady Bryant (six tackles, one sack).
“It’s a great team win for us,” Carter said. “We challenged our guys to come out and take it to them on national TV and that’s what they did. Defensively, I couldn’t be prouder of my guys.”
Meanwhile, the Grayson offense showed balance in one of its best efforts. The line had a great night — led by Tyzen Wilkerson (89 percent blocking grade, four knockdown blocks), Garrett Brophy (86 percent blocking grade, four knockdown blocks) and Griffin Scroggs (80 percent blocking grade, four knockdown blocks) — and Phil Mafah did his usual work with 12 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Jamal Haynes was a playmaker in multiple ways with five catches for 84 yards, a 37-yard pass completion and 40 return yards, while Jaden Smith led the receivers with four catches for 132 yards and TD. Previous starter Deyon Cannon split time at quarterback with new transfer Jake Garcia at quarterback.
Brookwood looked to make this a matchup of unbeaten teams until it stumbled last Friday at Newton. An early injury to quarterback Dylan Lonergan was costly in the Newton loss, and the Broncos couldn’t overcome the adversity in a costly region setback.
“We want to learn from what we didn’t do tonight,” Jones said. “Sometimes it’s good if a loss stings. We need to let it sting a little bit and we need to learn from our mistakes tonight. Anytime you lose, it exposes some things that you can get better at. Hopefully we can have that sort of growth mentality.
“I’m really proud of the way that we played in the second half. We gave ourselves a chance to win at the end of the game. Two or three drives at the end of the game, if we execute a little bit better on offense and defense, we have a chance to win the game. We just couldn’t quite make enough plays to win the game at the end. When we went down 21-2, it was looking pretty grim. But they fought and gave us a chance.”
The Broncos hope to have Lonergan back this week, creating an interesting matchup between a talented Grayson secondary and Brookwood’s loaded wide receiver group led by Denylon Morrissette and Sam M’Bake.
The Brookwood defense had some solid performances last week against Newton, including eight tackles, a pass breakup, a caused fumble and two quarterback hurries from Princeton Brown. Michael Haynes (seven tackles, two pass breakups), Langston Jones (five tackles, two for losses, two sacks), Mason Grandy (two tackles for losses, two sacks) and Andre Stewart (five tackles, one for loss) also played well.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Grayson won 50-10 in 2015
Location: Brookwood High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.