Brookwood Broncos (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Philip Jones
Record: 4-4, 2-1 region
Last week: Lost to Grayson 42-14
Parkview Panthers (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Eric Godfree
Record: 6-2, 2-1 region
Last week: Lost to Newton 20-18
Both football teams enter the always important Battle of Five Forks matchup coming off a loss.
Brookwood’s region title hopes took a big hit with last week’s loss to Grayson, the last unbeaten team in region play, while Parkview was upset last Friday by Newton. Despite the shocking loss to Newton, the Panthers can still win the region, but they must close the season with wins over Brookwood and Grayson. A Brookwood victory over Parkview would give the Broncos the No. 2 seed and a home game to open the state playoffs.
The often back-and-forth rivalry — Brookwood owns a 24-16 edge in the all-time series — is in an interesting pattern. Since 2014, the sides have traded two-game winning streaks in the series (Parkview won in 2014-15, Brookwood won in 2016-17, Parkview won in 2018-19, Brookwood won in 2020-21).
If that trend holds, Parkview is due to win and stop a two-game losing streak to its rival. To make that happen, the Panthers need to improve on last week’s effort, when Newton led 20-3 entering the fourth quarter. Parkview rallied, but an attempt to tie on a two-point conversion with 5.5 seconds left came up short.
Khyair Spain rushed 23 times for 188 yards and a touchdown in the loss, giving him 1,561 yards (195.1 per game) on the season. Mike Matthews (six catches, 79 yards) and Zach Hill (four catches, 55 yards) were other offensive standouts against Newton. Kendall Beard (three tackles, two for losses), Bryce Coulson (six tackles), Justin Nunn (four tackles, one for loss) and Antonio White (four tackles, one interception) led the Parkview defense. White also caught a 35-yard TD pass on offense.
Brookwood struggled to find offensive consistency in its loss to Grayson, though Dylan Lonergan was 19 of 34 passing for 221 yards and a TD to Bryce Dopson, who had three catches for 65 yards. Dopson also had his team’s biggest play last week, an 89-yard kickoff return TD that closed the Broncos’ deficit in the third quarter. Jumal Prothro had eight catches for 60 yards in the loss.
The Broncos’ defense got solid play last Friday from Cali Gober (11 tackles, one for loss, one interception), Malcolm McCain (14 tackles), Shaman Lewis (11 tackles) and Jeremy Johnson (five tackles, three for losses, one sack).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Brookwood won 31-10 last year
Location: Parkview High School
Recommended for you
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five things to try in the area. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Oct. 28-30
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented