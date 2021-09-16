Mill Creek’s undersized, but speedy defense continues to be a strength for an unbeaten football team. In its last game against Dacula, the unit didn’t allow a first down until early in the fourth quarter and the game was in solidly in the Hawks’ favor. The No. 1 defense held Dacula to 30 yards and no points.
Mill Creek allows a mere 6.7 rushing yards per game, and only 131 per game through the air.
“We’re not the biggest,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said after the Dacula win. “We just know who we are and we fly around, play fast. They just buy into the scheme and in putting pressure on the offense.”
Among the top performers on the Mill Creek defense are Jamal Anderson (19 tackles, two for losses, one sack, one interception, one fumble recovery), Brandon Akers (18 tackles, four for losses, two sacks), Zach Jollay (18 tackles, three for losses, two sacks, two fumble recoveries), Caleb Downs (14 tackles, one interception), Kevin Mitchell (13 tackles, two for losses, three sacks) and Bryce Bothwell (11 tackles, three for losses). Brycen Williams has a team-best three pass breakups.
The Hawks will face a potent West Forsyth offense that beat Walton 51-35 last Friday behind a huge rushing game from Peyton Streko (267 yards, six TDs). The unit, which put up 38 in the opener and 31 in Game 2, also features 6-foot-5 tight end Oscar Delp, a top-100 national recruit and the No. 3 tight end nationally by 247Sports.com. He has 19 catches for 322 yards through three games. Wolverines quarterback Keegan Stover has thrown for 622 yards.
Defenses ruled when these two teams met last year and Mill Creek won courtesy of an interception return for a TD by Downs and a Khmari Glover punt return TD in the final minute.
The Hawks look for a better offensive showing from a more diverse offense on Friday. Quarterback Hayden Clark has thrown for 551 yards and four TDs — Brendan Jenkins (7-198-2) and Trajen Greco (7-106-2) have been his top targets, though 12 players have receptions. Donovan Journey rushed 14 times for 123 yards and three TDs in the Dacula win, which was Mill Creek’s most prolific game on the ground this season.
