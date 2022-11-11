Two high-powered offenses meet Saturday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA football playoffs Saturday at Mill Creek.
The host Hawks, who average almost 46 points, have been held below 40 just twice all season — in a 33-0 win over Archer on Sept. 2 and in a 39-27 loss at No. 1 Buford on Oct. 14. Other than the Buford loss, they scored 58, 54, 45 and 52 in their other four region wins.
The unit’s balance was on display last Friday against Dacula when Hayden Clark and Makhail Wood connected on a 66-yard touchdown pass, while Cameron Robinson (12 rushes 84 yards, 16 receiving yards, TD), Kevin Mitchell (11 rushes for 101 yards, TD) and Caleb Downs (six rushes, 49 yards, three TDs) enjoyed success on the ground behind a line led by Aidan Banfield (highest blocking grade, two pancake blocks).
On the season, Clark has thrown for 1,647 yards and 18 TDs (to just one interception), and Wood has 34 catches for 631 yards and seven TDs. The offense averaged 200.5 yards on the ground, led by Robinson’s 980 rushing yards and 10 TDs. Downs has 14 rushing TDs on only 35 carries.
Meadowcreek’s potent offense is coming off another big game, too. Quarterback Cameron Ellis was 10-for-10 passing for 231 yards and four TDs in a rout of Berkmar, while Jordan Louie (five rushes for 77 yards, two TDs, two catches for 56 yards, TD), Andre Craig (five catches for 126 yards, TD) and Keshaun Singleton (two catches for 41 yards, TD) also were playmakers.
Ellis has thrown for 2,315 yards and 27 TDs (in addition to five TD runs), and Louie has put up massive numbers running the ball (1,538 yards, 15 TDs) and as a receiver (36 catches, 580 yards, four TDs). Craig has 73 catches for 976 yards and 11 TDs, and Singleton has 43 catches for 579 yards and eight TDs.
