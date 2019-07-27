The Atlanta Gladiators got back a significant scoring punch with the re-signing of dynamic linemates Derek Nesbitt and Nick Bligh.
The duo was instrumental in the team's mid-season resuscitation after Bligh was acquired Dec. 9. He and Nesbitt, the Gladiators longtime leader, quickly clicked.
“Chemistry is weird,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “Sometimes you just fit with guys.”
Nesbitt is the franchise leader in goal and points. He's played 387 games in a Gladiators jersey, starting his career here with a breakout rookie season. Nesbitt helped the team to the Kelly Cup finals by averaging nearly a point per game in 2005-06.
He spent the bulk of his career in the AHL, putting up 225 points in 372 games from 2007-14. After one season playing in Italy, Nesbitt came back to Atlanta and has been the unquestioned leader since. Last year saw a return to his regular offensive output, aided by his partnership with Bligh.
Nesbitt had 50 points in 64 games in 2018-19. It was the first time the 37-year-old ironman didn't play nearly every game of the season, but that was primarily due to taking time off after his wife, Whitney, gave birth to their first child.
“He was amazing last year,” Pyle said. “He knew I had confidence in him. I probably threw him out way too much, but when he had the baby, we gave him his days off so I think that evened out a little bit. And with this team this year, I think I'm going to be able to rest some of the older guys.
“I think the reason Nezzie had such a good year last year is he was having fun. This year I think it'll be as good or better because he won't have all the pressure. He'll have three more vets that can help. He can develop even more into the role he's in.”
Nesbitt was the lone veteran on a team that, at one point, had 15 rookies on the roster.
“It opened a lot of eyes last year when, with a really young team, we turned it around,” Pyle said. “A lot of it was guys who weren't getting opportunities and they fit in here perfectly.
“Nick Bligh was unreal around the net. That made Nezzie better and Nezzie made Nick better. I wanted to find a center all year long that would fit with those guys. At times we had it and at times we didn't.”
Bligh played for six ECHL teams in his first two years as a pro before landing in Atlanta. The Dartmouth product settled in and put up 44 points in 51 games for the Gladiators. He was a plus-nine and earned a callup to AHL Syracuse at the end of the season.
In 106 ECHL games the 26-year-old has 106 points. Bligh, a Boston native, had 42 points in 96 NCAA games, including 18 in 22 as a senior, before turning pro in 2016-17.
“I don't see how he bounced around like that,” Pyle said. “He's special. He could go to (AHL) Providence and he could be with the right guys and light it up.”
Bligh did get off track at one point during the season and Pyle redirected him with typical directness.
“Bligh had (his role) for a while and got away from it,” Pyle said. “He and Nezzie went down on a 2-on-1. Nezzie was wide open and Bligh passed it. It didn't work and the next day I had this thing where you had to accept your role.
“Bligh is in the scoring position because he's that guy. He has to understand that if he's that guy and he's in that role, when it's on his stick, he's the guy I want shooting it. He started shooting again and he started scoring again.”