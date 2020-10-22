Duluth Wildcats (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Cam Jones
Record: 3-2
Last week: Beat Discovery 36-34
North Clayton Eagles (5-AAAA)
Coach: Cap Burnett
Record: 0-6
Last week: Lost to Fayette County 41-6
Duluth’s football team looks to keep its early-season roll going with a trip south of Atlanta to face struggling North Clayton on Friday. The Eagles haven't been productive offensively this season, scoring only 18 points during their 0-6 start.
Offense hasn’t been an issue for the Wildcats, who have put up big numbers in a 3-2 start. They outlasted Discovery last week for an important victory.
Quarterback Lonnie Ratliff has completed 92 of 137 passing (67.2 percent) for 1,428 yards and 14 touchdowns to only three interceptions. His top targets have been Jaiden Jones (25 catches, 402 yards, three TDs, along with two TD runs), Rishon Spencer (25-441-5) and Anthony Miller Jr. (18-254-3). Nyle Ervin leads the Duluth rushing attack with 61 carries for 558 yards (9.1 per carry) and five TDs. Ervin also has nine catches for 124 yards and a score.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Southern Crescent Stadium, Riverdale
