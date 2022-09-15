The Parkview football team’s high-powered offense was on full display last Friday in a 48-21 win over North Gwinnett and its talented defense.
Khyair Spain rushed 25 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns, and added two catches for 48 yards to lead the attack, while quarterback Colin Houck threw for 207 yards and three TDs. Mike Matthews (four catches, 77 yards, TD) and Zach Hill (two catches, 54 yards, TD) made plays in the passing game, while Mysean Nesbitt (78 percent blocking grade, 22-yard TD catch) and Josh Haynes (81 percent blocking grade) played well up front.
That offense gets a challenge this week from a stingy St. Pius defense, which has allowed only 53 points through four games and has held two opponents (Dacula and Flowery Branch) to single digits. On the flip side, the Golden Lions’ offense has struggled this season — St. Pius has scored only 17 points (10 in the opener with Dacula) and has been shut out twice.
St. Pius could have trouble breaking out offensively against Parkview’s defense, which has held two of three opponents to single digits. The Panthers were led last Friday in the win over North Gwinnett by Justin Nunn (14 tackles, one for loss), Kendall Beard (eight tackles, one for loss, one sack) Zelus Hicks (five tackles, one interception for TD), Terrence Curtis (four tackles, one interception for TD), Antonio White (11 tackles, one interception) and Nolan Marshall (seven tackles).
