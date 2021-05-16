CARROLLTON — Less than a week after his commitment to the Florida Gators football program, Buford junior Isaiah Bond put on a show at the Class AAAAAA Track and Field Championships.
Bond was the meet’s high point scorer Saturday thanks to three state championships in the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and the 400 relay. He sped to the 100 title in 21.51 seconds, ran 21.19 in the 200 and teamed up with K.J. Bolden, Malik Williams and Victor Venn on a 400 relay that took first in 41.58.
Venn (sixth, 100, 10.93) and Victor Payne (fifth, 110 hurdles, 14.83) also contributed to Buford’s big Saturday that took the Wolves to fifth place in the team standings at 37 points. It wasn’t quite enough to overtake fourth-place Dacula, which put up 38 points thanks to Adam Watkins’ shot put and discus state titles Thursday and Ben Butcher’s 3,200 championship Friday.
Shiloh’s boys ended at 33 points for seventh place.
Buford’s girls also had a big day to place second in AAAAAA with 52 points, though it was well behind champion Westlake’s 94.5.
Sydney Harris led the Wolves with an individual state championship in the 400 (53.67) and a runner-up showing in the 200 (24.29). She ran with McKenzie Smith, Tavye Borders and Trinity Price on a 1,600 relay (3:47.67) that won the state title, and joined Borders, Price and Hayley Iverson on a runner-up 400 relay (47.24). Price added fourth-place finish in the 200 (24.57).
Shiloh surged up the leaderboard Saturday with a third-place finish in the 1,600 relay (3:18.60) with the foursome of Patrez Thomas, Joshua Scott, Mikai Curenton and Christion Barker, as well as top finishes in the hurdles from Barker (third, 300 hurdles, 39.38), Thomas (fifth, 300 hurdles, 40.16) and George Benjamin (seventh, 110 hurdles).
